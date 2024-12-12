BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

US Inflation Confusion Sees Gold Price Sink from 5-Week High

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

US Inflation Confusion Sees Gold Price Sink from 5-Week High

Thursday, 12/12/2024 16:06
GOLD PRICES sank from a 5-week Dollar high in London trade Thursday, dropping 1.6% to halve this week's prior surge as the European Central Bank cut its cash interest rates as expected but new US inflation data raised doubts over the pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025. 
 
The Swiss National Bank meantime slashed its interest rates by half-a-point in a bid to weaken the Franc after it set an all-time month-average record in November versus the Euro.
 
 
Silver erased all of this week's prior 4.3% gains to a 1-month high of $32.33 per Troy ounce, while crude oil and copper prices also fell hard and Western stock markets slipped.
 
Ahead of today's rate decisions, quotes for London bullion ended Thursday's Asian trade at $2725 per Troy ounce, just 2.3% beneath Halloween's all-time high and surging 7.4% from mid-November's post-Trump election gold slump.
 
But after yesterday's US consumer price inflation print for November sealed the deal on a Fed rate cut of 1/4 point to 4.33% at next week's policy meeting, the price of gold then sank to $2680 as US producer price inflation blew past analyst forecasts, jumping to 3.5% per year when foods and energy are excluded.
 
That's the fastest pace of core PPI inflation since February 2023.
 
USA core producer price (orange) and core 'sticky' consumer price inflation (red) versus the Fed's key interest rate (blue). Source: St.Louis Fed
 
"Producer prices and inflation [more broadly] are on an extended and bumpy journey to the Fed's goal" of 2.0% per year, Yahoo Finance quotes one analyst.
 
"We don't expect it to persuade the Fed to skip another cut at next week's meeting," agrees another analyst, but "the sticky nature" of consumer price inflation "is a little disconcerting."
 
Three-in-4 bets on January's Fed decision – due a week after Trump's reinauguration as President – now see no change from the 4.33% rate universally expected to be set at next week's meeting.
 
Yet more than 2-in-3 bets on the Fed's March decision then see it slashing rates by half-a-point or more.
 
Washington's borrowing costs in the bond market rose to the highest in 2 weeks on 10-year US Treasury debt, trading 0.4 percentage points higher from last New Year's Eve at 4.31% per annum.
 
German Bund and French OATS yields also hit 2-week highs despite the ECB cutting its overnight deposit rate to 3.0% per annum as the 20-nation currency union's economic growth continues to run below 1% per year.
 
"We're not done on getting inflation to target," said ECB President Christine Lagarde in her post-decision press conference in Frankfurt, also lamenting the "self-inflicted damage" of France and Germany's current political upheavals – as well as the lack of government budget clarity across the European Union – while warning that Trump's promised trade tariffs on imports to the USA will prove "probably net inflationary."
 
"Trump's second term may provide a boost to the local economy but could equally elicit a fair degree of nervousness for investors around the world," says a note from the mining industry's World Gold Council.
 
Bullion prices for French, German, Italian and Spanish investors this morning touched €2594 per Troy ounce, less than 0.5% below late-November's record Euro gold high, while gold in UK Pounds peaked at £2135, some 1.5% off its late-November top.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2024