BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Rallies from 'Trump Slump' But Central Banks 'Buying Less'

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Rallies from 'Trump Slump' But Central Banks 'Buying Less'

Friday, 11/15/2024 15:39
GOLD and SILVER PRICES rallied from their post-US election plunge on Friday while crude oil fell with global stock markets after 'hawkish' comments on interest rates from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell pushed the Dollar up to new 13-month highs, potentially denting emerging-market central bank demand for gold bullion.
 
"The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates," the US central bank chairman said in a speech last night.
 
 
The Dollar leapt to a new 13-month high on the FX market, while betting that the Fed will cut rates again next month sank from 4-in-5 of all open positions to barely 1-in-2 according to data from the CME derivatives exchange's FedWatch tool. 
 
"Demand for gold reserves among central banks is going down," reckons George Saravelos, head of FX research at German financial giant Deutsche Bank.
 
"Trump policy is likely to put weakening pressure on many emerging market currencies, most notably China's Yuan.
 
"By extension, many central banks now need to spend Dollar reserves to defend their FX from capital outflows and prevent excessive weakening."
 
Chart of central-bank quarterly gold demand in tonnes. Estimates from World Gold Council / Metals Focus
 
"Central banks are relatively price insensitive" when buying gold, agrees UK fund manager Ben Seager-Scott at Forvis Mazar, "but I don't think they are entirely price insensitive.
 
"Gold has had a very strong run," he adds after taking profits on the gold position in his $3.5 billion fund. "If you look at who the key buyers are, we are not convinced they will continue buying."
 
Rising to $2571 per Troy ounce today ahead of London's 3pm benchmarking auction, gold still recorded its steepest weekly drop since June 2021, losing 4.5% from last Friday to set its lowest week-end price in 10 against the US Dollar.
 
Silver fell less sharply across the week, losing 2.9% in Dollars to its lowest Friday lunchtime Fix in London in 9 at $30.64 per Troy ounce.
 
That translated to only a 5-week Friday low for European investors, down 0.8% in Sterling to £24.14 and 1.0% in Euros to €28.97.
 
"Trump stands by the US as a reserve currency," the Financial Times quotes hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent, widely tipped to be the President-Elect's pick for Treasury Secretary.
 
Despite Trump's first-term attacks on the Fed for not cutting rates and leaving the Dollar "too strong", Bessent now says that "if you have good economic policies, you're naturally going to have a strong Dollar."
 
Trump yesterday continued shocking pundits and Democrat politicians with his picks for other key White House roles.
 
The CSI300 stock index in China – targeted with 60% trade tariffs by the incoming Trump administration – closed Friday at a 2-week low, down by 1.7% for the 2nd session running, after new data said the world's 2nd largest national economy saw fixed-asset investment and industrial output slower than analysts forecast in October while the drop in house prices accelerated.
 
Chinese retail sales leapt, however, rising the fastest since February amid the mid-autumn festival holidays.
 
New US data today said the world's largest economy saw its retail sales jump 0.4% in October from the month before, while industrial output fell 0.3%.
 
With the Dollar surging on the FX market, UK gold prices still made their steepest weekly drop since May, down 2.5% to £2035, while Euro gold prices made their steepest weekly drop since November 2021, down 2.9% to €2442.
 
"Central bank demand remains healthy," said the mining industry's World Gold Council in its widely-followed quarterly report, "but it was likely impacted by higher gold prices in Q3."
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2024