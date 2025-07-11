Gold News

Gold Price Unmoved by China's New Tax 'Control', USA Declares Silver 'Critical'

Friday, 11/07/2025 15:14

GOLD and SILVER showed virtually no price change on Friday from last week's finish in London despite dramatic political action towards the precious metals by No.1 consumer China and No.1 economy the USA.

Less than a week after the authorities in Beijing tightened control of silver exports from China, the US Geological Survey yesterday added the industrially-useful precious metal to its list of "critical minerals".

One of 10 commodities added to the final "critical" list for 2025 including copper and metallurgical coal, that paves the way for the White House of President Trump to impose Section 232 import tariffs on silver as a mineral "essential to the economic or national security of the US...[with] a supply chain vulnerable to disruption."

Beijing newspaper the China Daily meantime expanded Friday on last weekend's sudden VAT sales tax changes for gold, explaining that "Banks and gold retailers must now link their operations directly with the national tax system, allowing authorities to monitor gold flows and fiscal data in real time."

While prices at the Shanghai Gold Exchange were unchanged from last Friday's finish around ¥919 per gram, China today also approved the launch of trading in platinum and palladium contracts at the Guangzhou Futures Exchange.

The widely-anticipated move will require local stockpiles of the industrially-useful white precious metals, already facing a platinum and palladium liquidity squeeze in major trading and pricing center London.

Yet platinum prices traded in London slid Friday to close the week 2.0% lower at $1557 per Troy ounce, while palladium dropped 4.6% to trade back below $1400.

Trading around $3995 and $48.25 per ounce respectively meantime, gold and silver this week moved in their tightest trading ranges since mid-September.

Gold moved barely $100 per ounce high-to-low, steadying 8.6% below mid-October's record highs of $4381 per ounce.

Silver traded in a $2 range, also stabilizing some 10.8% below last month's record peak above $54 per ounce.

Charts of gold priced in Dollars and silver too, past 13 weeks. Source: BullionVault

Despite the USGS critical minerals decision raising a fresh possibility of silver facing US import tariffs − as part of a drive to boost domestic production and supply − silver futures in New York continued trading below London bullion prices on Friday, reversing the incentive for huge silver inflows to Comex-approved warehouses seen earlier this year, with the December contract trading 15 cents lighter as physical silver dropped as low as $48.25.

After the lack of metal in London saw huge price volatility amid a silver squeeze last month, bullion stockpiles in warehouses around New York City have now shrunk by almost 1/10th from late-September's peak, but only to what was a new all-time record when reached in March.

For gold in China, last weekend's sudden removal of VAT offsets for jewellery manufacturers and other businesses withdrawing physical metal from the Shanghai Gold Exchange means that "for the first time, the rules formally recognize the difference between financial investment and everyday consumption," the China Daily quotes Zeng Gang, director of the Shanghai Institution for Finance & Development.

"That alignment with market reality makes supervision far more effective."

"We expect this VAT adjustment to have a more pronounced effect on China’s gold jewellery industry by raising costs for consumers," says analyst Ray Jia at the mining industry's World Gold Council.

But while "it also reinforces an existing challenge for jewellers: how to attract buyers in a high-gold-price environment," the move comes as weaker real estate, economic growth and interest rates in China point to "continued strength in China’s gold investment demand" in the WGC's view.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

