Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Rally Fades as India Joins Iran-War Central Bank Sellers

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Rally Fades as India Joins Iran-War Central Bank Sellers

Tue, 02-Jun-2026 15:03

GOLD CUT an overnight rally on Tuesday, trading $35 lower for the week so far as Israel and Hezbollah continued fighting in Lebanon, defying US President Trump, while news that gold now tops central-bank reserve assets worldwide was curbed by reports of major buyer India selling the precious metal to raise cash to defend the Rupee during this Iran War crisis.

Lunchtime in London saw gold rally more than $90 per troy ounce from Monday's drop. But it then fell back to $4510, mirroring the action in oil prices yet again, as Brent crude reversed a drop from yesterday's steep rise.

Global equities touched the 4th new record in 5 sessions on the MSCI World Index before also edging back as gold prices slipped.

"Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," Trump tweeted late Monday of Iran-backed Hezbollah after what he called "very productive" calls with both sides.

But "You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now," Trump had in fact told Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu in a 'leaked' transcript of their conversation.

Moscow meanwhile launched 656 drones and 73 missiles at Ukraine overnight, creating "some kind of apocalypse" according to one Kyiv resident 6 days after President Zelensky asked Trump to send defensive missiles "urgently" ahead of the Kremlin's widely-expected retaliation for Ukraine striking military sites inside Russia.

ECB chart of WGC's central-bank gold demand estimates and estimated share in total reserve portfolios

"Central banks with larger gold purchases...tend to be located in higher external conflict risk regions," says a section of today's 2025 review of the International Role of the Euro from the 21-nation European Central Bank.

"The share of the Euro in global official foreign exchange reserves remained broadly stable at constant exchange rates," says the ECB. But "persistent geopolitical tensions continued to drive strong central bank demand for gold...[and its] share now surpasses both that of the Euro (15%) and US Treasuries (22%)" at end-2025 market prices.

Taking profit in gold to raise cash during economic stress however, the central banks of Russia and Turkey may have been joined by India according to new analysis from news-and-data agency Bloomberg, estimating that the Reserve Bank "likely sold gold reserves worth roughly $12 billion" in mid-May.

A fall in the RBI's total FX reserves valuation "came despite a hike in import duties on the precious metal," says Bloomberg Economics' senior India economist, Abhishek Gupta, "which should have boosted the value of the bank's bullion and dollars. This suggests the RBI was selling gold."

While the ECB in Frankfurt continues to push for the launch and widespread adoption of a "digital Euro", US lawmakers returning from recess this week are pushing to ban the Federal Reserve from ever issuing a 'Central Bank Digital Currency' through the Clarity Act whilst also pushing for Washington to build a 'reserve' of crypto-currencies led by Bitcoin, bought with the proceeds of revaluing the USA's huge gold bullion holdings.

Now selling Bitcoin to finance dividend payments for preferred Strategy shareholders, "Never sell your Bitcoin," said the 'crypto treasury' company's CEO Michael Saylor as BTC hit 10-month lows in February in a tweet viewed 5.6 million times.

BTC has since lost another 12.8% against the US Dollar.

Gold has meantime dropped 3.6% and silver 6.8%, with the more industrially-useful precious metal dropping $1 on Tuesday after rebounding to a 1-week high of $77 per troy ounce.

US President Trump last month asked China's President Xi Jinping to urge Russia's President Putin to restart peace talks with Ukraine, the South China Morning Post reports.

With Chinese naval vessels conducting "law enforcement patrols" around the island of Taiwan in "anger" at Japan-Philippines' talks over maritime borders, President Lai Ching-te in Taipei yesterday opened an AI and tech summit by saying that preserving the political status quo in the region − such as Taiwan's independence from Communist Beijing − "is key to securing supply chains" of vital chip technology.

 

Add BullionVault as one of your preferred information sources on Google

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Add BullionVault as one of your preferred information sources on Google 

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
6 May 2026

Gold Investor Index

Gold fever cools

 

 

 

CNBC-e
12 February 2026 (in English)

Too hot, too fast

 

 

 

BBC 5 Live
28 May 2026

BBC Radio 5 Live

Start at 1:08

 

 

 

LBMA
28 October 2025 

Metals in motion

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...