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Oil and Gold See-Saw Again as US and Iran Deny Peace Talks

Wed, 06-May-2026 16:00

GOLD and SILVER rose sharply on Wednesday as No.1 precious metals consumer China returned from its May Day holidays and crude oil prices fell amid rumours of a peace-deal between the USA and Iran.

"It's more an American wish list than reality," tweeted Iranian politician Ebrahim Rezaei of the proposal reported by US news-site Axios.

"If they don't agree," tweeted US President Donald Trump, "the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."

Brent crude briefly dipped below $100 per barrel for the first time in 7 sessions, losing as much as 15% from Monday's new 4-year highs before rallying to $102.

Gold in contrast hit 7-session highs, fixing above $4700 per Troy ounce at London's 3pm bullion-market auction and regaining more than $200 per ounce from Monday's 5-week spot market low.

Google Finance chart of gold vs. oil price over the past week

"Since the start of the Iran war," says a note from the commodities team at German bank Commerzbank, "the oil price has arguably been the key determinant of gold price movements.

"A rising oil price implies higher inflation risks and thus an increasing likelihood of tighter monetary policy; the prospect of higher opportunity costs in turn weighs on the gold price."

Silver prices meantime rose Wednesday to 2-week highs above $77 per Troy ounce, while global stock markets jumped 1.4% on the MSCI World Index as surprise strength in US jobs data for April followed yesterday's better-than-expected US job openings numbers for March.

Closed since last Thursday for China's Labor Day Golden Week, trading in Shanghai silver saw prices jump 4.9% in Yuan terms, outpacing the 1.5% rally in Chinese gold prices.

Activity in China's services sector showed solid growth again last month, today's RatingDog PMI survey said.

US services growth was just below consensus forecasts for the ISM report, while activity across the Eurozone shrank for the first time in almost a year on S&P Global's PMI survey for German bank HCOB.

Silver's fellow industrial precious metals platinum and palladium also rose sharply on Wednesday, both touching 2-week Dollar highs at $2020 and $1561 respectively as the US currency fell 0.5% on the FX market.

Market expectations for the US Federal Reserve's end-2026 interest rate fell as oil prices retreated, slipping to 3.64% per annum after hitting close to 6-week highs on Monday at 3.70%.

"If you want sound policy decisions," says President Trump's nominee for Fed chairman Kevin Warsh, urging policymakers to stop sharing public recordings of all their internal discussions, "you have to create an environment in which sound policy fights can happen."

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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