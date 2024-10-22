US bullion coin sales jump under a Democrat President...

You might think so from the politics of TV and online ads for gold IRA investment accounts. And you'd be right according to data on US gold and silver coin sales.

The United States Mint sells far more new gold and silver Eagle coins when there's a Democrat President. Well over twice as many, in fact, on BullionVault's analysis of monthly figures since 2001. Demand in real value terms was 289% greater than when Republicans held power.

But despite what coin promoters and liberal media think, this seemingly political pattern – also seen in demand for 'retail' bars of gold and silver, but not in vaulted bullion or metal-backed ETF investment trusts – may have other explanations. It might also be changing. Because while right-wing voices warn against Kamala Harris' radical-left tax and spending plans, research by BullionVault also finds that, ahead of this November's election, more people in Democratic states are searching for gold-related terms on Google than people in Republican strongholds.

Eight of today's top 10 states for 'gold price' searches voted for Biden in 2020. All but one of those – Nevada, now a key battleground – looks set to vote for the Democrats again this November.

Why might the apparently partisan politics of gold and silver demand in the USA be changing?

'Gold Price' Searches State-by-State in 2024 Election

See the full data of US "gold price" search volumes for each state, plus its political leaning, in the interactive table at the bottom of this report.

As things stand today, demand for gold and silver Eagles from the US Mint has weakened as the Biden Government comes to a close.

Sales of new US precious metals coins have in fact fallen across the past 6 months to the lowest by weight since before Covid pandemic lockdowns began, back in the final year of Republican Donald Trump's 2017-2021 term.

This might suggest Republican voters don't expect or fear Kamala Harris beating the former President this fall, because it contrasts with the clear political pattern of the past 6 presidential terms:

America Buys More Gold and Silver Coins When the President is a Democrat

The split since 2001, under two red and two blue leaders, has been stark. So too is the partisan bias in today's precious-metal marketing and investment news:

Donald Trump launched a range of gold and silver coins ahead of the 2024 presidential election;

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham urges putting gold coins into your IRA account to protect your savings against Kamala Harris becoming President;

Liberal media meanwhile report US coin dealers targeting "conservative activists" with gold and silver promotions at gun shows.

The apparent politics of US bullion coin demand is an open secret in the precious metals industry.

"There's massive interest in this market that responds to right-wing messages," says one gold and silver coin dealer. And those messages appear to play best under Democrat administrations.

As this chart shows, demand for new US Mint gold and silver coins shows such a strong split along political lines that you might think retail bullion dealers would now be funding a Harris super PAC to win Election 2024.

US Gold and Silver Coin Sales Under Recent Presidents: Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden During Barack Obama's two terms as Democratic President, data from the US Mint show that sales of newly-minted American gold Eagle and Buffalo coins rose 127% by weight compared to Republican predecessor George W.Bush's eight years in office. In real terms, those sales leapt 370% by inflation-adjusted value. Silver saw the same pattern. Sales of new silver Eagles more than doubled by weight during Obama's presidency compared to W.Bush, rising by 152%. In real Dollar terms, demand jumped more than 4 times over, rising by 433%. But then, after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in November 2016, demand for gold and silver coins sank. Sales of gold Eagles and Buffalos by the US Mint more than halved both by weight and by value. Month-average sales of silver Eagle coins dropped 46% in ounce terms in 2017-2021, and they fell 61% in inflation-adjusted dollars. Coin demand has since rebounded under Democrat Joe Biden, with monthly silver sales averaging a rise of 20% by weight and 42% by value. Gold coin sales are up 110% in ounces and 158% in real terms. This political split doesn't only impact new gold and silver coins. Across all 'retail' bullion products – adding small bars of gold and silver, and calculating the total net of investor selling – data from the mining industry's World Gold Council and the Washington-base Silver Institute says that US demand almost halved by weight during Trump's first term compared to the prior four years under Obama. But since Biden replaced Trump? Retail US silver investment demand leapt 113% and it trebled for gold. Coin and Small-Bar Demand Tracks the Political Cycle, Not Vaulted Gold or ETFs Again, this apparently political pattern – shown on data gathered and produced by specialist consultants Metals Focus – only shows in US demand for bullion in the form of coins and small bars. It doesn't show in US investment demand for securely vaulted wholesale bullion, and it's completely reversed for gold-backed ETF trusts. BullionVault for instance now cares for $5 billion of gold, silver, platinum and palladium owned by more than 100,000 users worldwide. All of that fully allocated precious metal is securely custodied and insured in each client's choice of 5 international locations, led by Zurich, Switzerland. And American residents choosing to use this simple, low-cost service have spent 5% less on gold in real terms during Democrat presidencies than they have under Republicans. Starker still is the contrast between US demand for retail gold products and exchange-traded trust funds backed by gold. Because net inflows into gold ETFs have run opposite to demand for coins and small bars under Republican versus Democratic Presidents. Gold ETFs listed in New York, led by the giant GLD product, have grown far less during the Democrats' recent time in the White House than under Republican Presidents. Indeed, US gold ETFs have shrunk across the past three Democrat administrations combined, needing 38 fewer tonnes of bullion on average to back the number of shares in issue across Obama's two terms and Biden's term since January 2021. In contrast, Republican W.Bush's second term and Trump's term from 2017-2021 saw US-listed gold ETFs expand by 787 tonnes on average. Gold-Backed ETFs Show the Opposite Pattern to Coins and Small Bars This pattern in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds runs counter to US bullion coin and small-bar demand. Instead, flows into US-listed gold ETFs map the direction of gold prices much more closely. Adjusted by inflation to 2024 values, the price of gold has averaged a 4-year gain of 67% during the past two Republican administrations, but it rose only 19% on average under Obama and Biden. ETF investors, in other words, have tended to buy gold when it's rising, but they held off or even sold when prices flattened or fell. Whereas US citizens buying retail bullion coins or small bars grew their demand during the weaker gold price action seen under Democratic administrations, and they eased back during the stronger bull markets under Republican leaders. Might this relative discount in precious metals explain the divide in demand better than politics? After all, new coin sales have fallen this year as silver jumps and gold prices set record after record in Joe Biden's final months as Democrat President. And known as 'Dollar-cost averaging', the strategy of growing your gold or silver holdings when prices are lower would be smart. But retail gold bullion products come at retail prices. So choosing to buy coins or small bars raises your cost of investing – and it therefore dents your gains when prices rise and you choose to sell – compared to trading securely vaulted wholesale bullion or using similarly low-cost ETF products. That contradicts the possibility that heavier US coin buying under Democratic Presidents is actually driven by cost-conscious, price-sensitive investors. What's more, the idea that gold and silver might underperform during a Democrat term of office doesn't feature in any US retail bullion promotions today. So what messages might US voters choosing to invest in gold or silver be responding to instead? Here's How the Case for Investing in Gold and Silver Looks Split by Politics First, there's the economy. It was the No.1 concern for US voters going into Election 2024 according to a Gallup survey. But while 2-in-3 Republican and Republican-leaning adults said that the economy was "extremely important" to how they would vote, barely half as many Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said the same. Red and blue voters also split over how they feel the economy is performing. This is led by worries over inflation according to an opinion poll by Bankrate. Because while 56% of Republicans named the rising cost of living as their top economic concern, only 28% of Democrats said the same. Inflation is, of course, one of those key messages targeted by US gold and silver coin promoters. So perhaps it's no wonder that retail bullion sales rise under Democratic Presidents. Because inflation really has been worse when the White House turns blue.

US Economy: Annual data

Inflation Real GDP growth Jobless rate (change) Real wage growth Consumer sentiment (change) W.Bush I 2.4% 2.4% 0.4% 0.2% -0.3% W.Bush II 2.5% 1.3% 0.5% 0.2% -11.3% Obama I 2.3% 1.5% 0.2% -0.5% 5.0% Obama II 1.2% 2.5% -0.8% 1.2% 7.7% Trump 1.9% 1.9% 0.5% 1.9% -4.8% Biden 5.2% 3.2% -0.7% -0.6% -4.7% REP 2.3% 1.9% 0.5% 0.8% -5.5% DEM 2.9% 2.4% -0.5% 0.0% 2.7%

This table of BullionVault analysis uses data from the St.Louis Fed. It shows how annual inflation since 2001 has on average been higher by over half-a-percentage point under Democratic Presidents than under Republicans.

Indeed, analysis for the Washington Post says that the cost of living on the official CPI index rose by less under Donald Trump than under any President since Lyndon Johnson in the mid-1960s. Under Biden, in contrast, inflation was worse than during any modern President besides fellow Democrat Jimmy Carter. And back then, in the late 1970s, gold and silver prices vaulted 8-fold and 11-fold respectively to hit what were then all-time highs for US citizens.

Democrat inflation so far this century has also hurt real wage growth, because incomes were dead-flat across Obama and Biden's time in the White House. Whereas under W.Bush and Trump, American workers on average enjoyed an annual raise of 0.8% in real terms.

Yet despite higher inflation under the Dems, the US economy has on average performed better in real terms when the White House is blue. The unemployment rate has fallen, and consumer sentiment – just like GDP growth – has been stronger according to BullionVault's analysis of the Michigan Fed's widely-respected survey.

What drove Democrat growth and inflation? Was it big Democrat tax hikes and budget deficit spending?