Election 2024: Do Only Republicans Invest in Gold and Silver?
DO AMERICANS only invest in gold or silver if they vote Republican?
You might think so from the politics of TV and online ads for gold IRA investment accounts. And you'd be right according to data on US gold and silver coin sales.
'Gold Price' Searches State-by-State in 2024 Election
See the full data of US "gold price" search volumes for each state, plus its political leaning, in the interactive table at the bottom of this report.
As things stand today, demand for gold and silver Eagles from the US Mint has weakened as the Biden Government comes to a close.
America Buys More Gold and Silver Coins When the President is a Democrat
- Donald Trump launched a range of gold and silver coins ahead of the 2024 presidential election;
- Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham urges putting gold coins into your IRA account to protect your savings against Kamala Harris becoming President;
- Liberal media meanwhile report US coin dealers targeting "conservative activists" with gold and silver promotions at gun shows.
US Gold and Silver Coin Sales Under Recent Presidents: Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden
Coin and Small-Bar Demand Tracks the Political Cycle, Not Vaulted Gold or ETFs
Gold-Backed ETFs Show the Opposite Pattern to Coins and Small Bars
Here's How the Case for Investing in Gold and Silver Looks Split by Politics
US Economy: Annual data
|Inflation
|Real GDP growth
|Jobless rate (change)
|Real wage growth
|Consumer sentiment (change)
|W.Bush I
|2.4%
|2.4%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|W.Bush II
|2.5%
|1.3%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|-11.3%
|Obama I
|2.3%
|1.5%
|0.2%
|-0.5%
|5.0%
|Obama II
|1.2%
|2.5%
|-0.8%
|1.2%
|7.7%
|Trump
|1.9%
|1.9%
|0.5%
|1.9%
|-4.8%
|Biden
|5.2%
|3.2%
|-0.7%
|-0.6%
|-4.7%
|REP
|2.3%
|1.9%
|0.5%
|0.8%
|-5.5%
|DEM
|2.9%
|2.4%
|-0.5%
|0.0%
|2.7%
US Federal Government: Annual changes in real terms
|Tax take
|Total debt
|Owed to foreign investors & governments
|Defense spending
|Debt-interest costs
|W.Bush I
|3.5%
|3.1%
|8.6%
|3.0%
|1.2%
|W.Bush II
|-3.5%
|4.1%
|8.0%
|3.4%
|-1.8%
|Obama I
|2.3%
|2.7%
|4.7%
|-2.0%
|-0.5%
|Obama II
|0.0%
|1.7%
|-1.4%
|-0.5%
|1.1%
|Trump
|2.4%
|5.2%
|1.5%
|1.4%
|-3.6%
|Biden
|-3.6%
|1.6%
|1.8%
|1.7%
|8.4%
|REP
|0.8%
|4.1%
|6.0%
|2.6%
|-1.4%
|DEM
|-0.4%
|2.0%
|1.7%
|-0.3%
|3.0%
'Be Worried and Buy Gold If Harris Wins' Say Republican Campaigners
US Investment Assets: Real annual change
|Bank savings
|Stocks (incl.dividends)
|Housing (no rent or costs)
|Gold
|Silver
|W.Bush I
|-0.4%
|-2.8%
|5.8%
|9.7%
|7.9%
|W.Bush II
|1.3%
|-7.5%
|-1.4%
|16.0%
|9.5%
|Obama I
|-2.1%
|12.0%
|-5.2%
|14.9%
|26.2%
|Obama II
|-1.0%
|13.0%
|5.0%
|-9.9%
|-15.2%
|Trump
|-0.6%
|13.8%
|4.6%
|11.2%
|10.9%
|Biden
|-2.3%
|7.4%
|3.2%
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|REP
|0.1%
|1.2%
|3.0%
|12.3%
|9.4%
|DEM
|-1.8%
|10.8%
|1.0%
|2.0%
|3.0%