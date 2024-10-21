GOLD PRICES in all major currencies continued to hit new record highs on Monday, setting the 34th new peak of 2024 in Dollar terms despite the US currency and real interest rates both climbing to 2-month highs as the International Monetary Fund warned over swelling public debt ahead of America's Trump-vs-Harris election day, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

Spot gold prices hit a new high at $2738 per Troy ounce, surging nearly 33% year-to-date and setting fresh records in the London bullion market for the 4th consecutive session.