What are the main uses of gold
Investment and finances
Aerospace
Electronics
Dentistry and medicine
Jewelry
Recognition
Food and drink
Future uses of gold
Uses of gold FAQs
Gold has been used in jewelry for thousands of years primarily due to its appearance and natural lustre that doesn’t diminish over time due to gold’s inertness and resistance to tarnishing. Pure gold is relatively soft and easy to craft into delicate and intricate pieces and can also be combined or alloyed with different metals to change its colour and hardness.
The global wholesale gold investment market, centred in London deals in the London Good Delivery gold bullion bar. This London Good Delivery bar weighs 400 troy ounces - about 12.4 kilograms - and is about eleven inches long. It is stamped on the top (the larger face) with the manufacturer's name, the weight, and the assayed purity. The minimum specified fineness must be 99.5% pure gold, but improvements in the refining process mean that Good Delivery bars now reach 99.99% purity or higher.
In the UK gold jewelry is subject to Value Added Tax (VAT) at the standard rate of 20%. In the UK gold jewelry is considered a consumer good much like a mobile phone or TV. However, investment grade gold bullion in the form of London Good delivery bars or investment grade coins and small bars can be bought and sold free of VAT.
Since 2010 the percentage of gold used for investing has averaged 29%. 2013 saw the lowest investment percentage at 18% and in 2020 during the Covid pandemic the percentage of investment gold peaked at 49%. If you include Central Banks reserves as gold investment of sorts, then between 2022 and 2024 this reached 23% of gold demand.
Between 2010 and 2024 the percentage of gold used in technology has averaged 8% with little variation over the past decade. In comparison over the past 15 years gold used in jewelry has accounted for 50% of total gold demand.
Gold is an enduringly popular investment for its ability to retain value over time and serve as a hedge against inflation and economic instability. Analysts say that’s because physical gold doesn’t rely on anyone else’s financial survival or performance, getting you ‘off risk’ for credit, economic and stock-market volatility. Modern data says that gold prices have tended to do best when other assets did poorly, most especially the stock market.
While historically known for coinage, jewelry and investments (including bullion), gold is used in electronics, computing, aerospace, medicine, dentistry, glassmaking, and many other chemical and industrial processes. Gold has retained and even increased its usefulness through the application of gold nanoparticles in innovative technologies, including supporting renewable energy and in modern diagnostics.
Gold has high electrical conductivity, excellent resistance to corrosion, high malleability and ductility, and chemical inertness. These properties make it ideal for usage in electrical components, the aerospace industry and in medical technology. Gold's malleability allows it to be drawn into thin wires and sheets, leading to its use in intricate applications. Gold's catalytic properties also make it valuable in chemical processes within fuel cells and automotive catalysts. Its biocompatibility ensures its safe use in medical devices and implants.
Gold is being explored for use in environmental applications such as pollution control and clean energy solutions, due to its catalytic properties. Gold nanoparticles’ large surface area and ability to act as catalysts make them ideal for breaking down harmful substances, leading to use in catalytic converters and water purification systems. In environmental monitoring, sensors utilize the conductive properties of gold to detect changes in the environment, allowing for prompt action to mitigate pollution.
Gold nanoparticles are being used in cutting-edge medical technology and in sustainable energy innovations. Gold’s properties make it ideal for the manufacture of qubits, the building blocks of quantum computing. Advances in nanotechnology, materials science, and engineering continue to uncover new ways to harness gold's properties, and as the demands for clean energy, pollution control, and environmental monitoring grow, along with advances in wearables and space technology, gold's properties mean that the metal’s role is expected to expand – while maintaining its traditional uses as investment, decoration and store of wealth.