Trump's Greenland Taco Sees Gold Halve Record-High Jump

Wednesday, 1/21/2026 16:10

The PRICE of GOLD fell hard Wednesday afternoon in London, halving a record-high overnight jump as US President Donald Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that he won't use military force to seize the Arctic island of Greenland from Nato ally Denmark − a move swiftly tagged #taco on social media.

That acronym refers to the idea that, in the end, 'Trump always chickens out', a phrase coined by Financial Times journalist Robert Armstrong.

Earlier, however, and with Trump "no longer thinking only of peace" last weekend and telling reporters last night that "You'll find out" how far he would go to take Greenland, gold today fixed at London's 10.30am bullion auction around $4860 per Troy ounce, leaping $136 from 24 hours earlier to beat its previous 1-day record move of $130 made on 22 April last year.

That day saw gold touch $3500 per ounce for the first time ever as China's financial authorities warned of "irrational" speculation among retail traders and US President Trump attacked Fed chairman Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates amid the 'Liberation Day' plunge in US and global stock markets.

But attacking Powell yet again in Wednesday's speech in Davos, "I don't have to use force, I won't use force," Trump said of Greenland.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable. But I won't do that."

BullionVault chart of US Dollar spot-market gold price, past month

Gold sank $65 inside 90 minutes of today's 'Taco', bottoming at $4815 before rallying back to $4850 per Troy ounce − higher by 79.1% from Trump's second inauguration 12 months ago.

"The market has been burnt before by overreacting to tariff threats," said a note from German financial services giant Deutsche Bank yesterday, calling this week's stock-market and bond price drops muted compared with last year's Liberation Day falls.

"So far, bond investors do not seem to be taking the threats too seriously," agreed Swiss bank UBS's chief economist Paul Donovan, saying that US Treasury debt prices "weakened modestly."

"Trump is not going to willfully drive the markets or the economy into the ground. At least we hope not," said one financial pundit to Yahoo! Finance yesterday.

"The sheer volume" of tariff and military threats against Nato allies over Greenland, Gaza and other White House policies "will test the TACO theory" he went on.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

