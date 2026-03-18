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Silver and Gold Sink as US Inflation Shock Crushes Fed Rate-Cut Bets

Wed, 18-Mar-2026 14:08

SILVER and GOLD sank on Wednesday, spiking beneath 1-month lows as new US data said inflation had already jumped before the USA and Israel began this month's war with Iran, crushing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates any time this year.

With global crude oil prices surging above $100 per barrel, betting on Fed Funds futures jumped to put worse-than-evens odds on the US central bank cutting Dollar interest rates before December, with the chance of 'no change' at the Fed's final meeting of 2026 jumping to 40%.

That's 10 times the possibility projected by the futures market at the end of last month.

Back then, on the eve of the US-Israeli war on Iran, the consensus bet for when the Fed would next cut interest rates was June, according to derivatives exchange the CME's FedWatch tool.

BullionVault chart of gold vs. market-priced odds that the US Fed will cut interest rates before the end of 2026

Already back below $5000 per Troy ounce as Asian trading ended today, the spot price of gold in London then plunged 3.2% to touch 6-week lows at $4837 after February's US producer price inflation came in way above analyst forecasts.

More industrially-useful silver also sank, dumping 5.3% from $80 per ounce − and also hitting its lowest in a month beneath $76 − after the Bureau of Labor Statistics put core PPI inflation at 3.9% per annum, matching the ugliest pace of price rises in 3 years when volatile fuel and food items are excluded.

Government bond prices dropped with Western stock markets as base metal copper sank to its lowest price since New Year's Eve.

Sinking by $130 per ounce from yesterday afternoon, the price of gold made its first swing of $100 or more since Tuesday last week, when President Trump appeared to 'TACO' on the Iranian war, denting oil prices and boosting global stock markets.

Gold has now made 18 daily swings of $100 or more per ounce so far in 2026. That's more than all previous years in history combined.

Western stock markets meantime reversed earlier gains on Wednesday as stagflation fears rose again following the US inflation surprise, snapping what had been the 3rd daily gain in a row for the MSCI World Index.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent jumped to fresh 3.5-year highs abover $108 while US benchmark WTI jumped within $1.50 of $100 per barrel.

US crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week on the American Petroleum Institute's latest data, but products refined and ready for use dropped hard, with inventories of motor gasoline falling the most since late-October.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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