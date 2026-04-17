Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Silver and Gold Leap as Hormuz Deal Sinks Oil, Dollar and Rate Expectations

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Silver and Gold Leap as Hormuz Deal Sinks Oil, Dollar and Rate Expectations

Fri, 17-Apr-2026 15:48

SILVER and GOLD PRICES shot to multi-week highs Friday as the US Dollar fell together with crude oil and interest rates in the bond market on Iran declaring the Strait of Hormuz open to all shipping after Israel and Hezbollah agreed a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The news saw crude oil futures sink by more than 1/10th for both US benchmark WTI and European reference rate Brent.

The Dollar lost the last of its Iran War gains on its DXY index, trading back where it was on 27 February − eve of the US-Israeli airstrikes which began this conflict − while US Treasury bond yields fell to test their lowest level in a month.

Silver jumped above $82 per Troy ounce, its highest since 17 March.

Gold topped its highest in 4 weeks at $4887, also rising for the 3rd week-end in a row.

Global stock markets also leapt, making the steepest weekly jump on the MSCI World Index since last May's recovery from US President Trump's Liberation Day trade tariffs chaos and adding almost 5% since last Friday to the Vanguard Total World stock ETF (NYSEArca: VT).

Google Finance chart of this week's US Dollar price change in crude oil, gold, silver, T-bonds and global stock markets

"This takes the risk of an emergency [rate] hike off the table," Reuters quotes Evelyne Gomez Liechti, strategist in London at Japanese financial group Mizuho.

"I think we could see the market shift more towards [expecting a] holding reaction from the ECB and Bank of England."

Gold priced outside the Dollar showed less of a jump on Friday's ceasefire-and-Hormuz news, with UK gold prices in Pounds per ounce hitting a 7-session high just below £3600 while Euro gold prices failed to beat Tuesday's high of €4130.

"Big energy shock will push up prices," the BBC quoted Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey this morning, hinting at possible hikes to interest rates to combat inflation.

But "Bank 'in no rush to rates rise' says governor," said another headline, while "Bank of England could cut interest rates 'if war ends'," added another, also quoting Bailey's various media comments this week.

Erasing its Iran War gains, the Dollar today showed a drop of almost 3.0% from the 10-month high hit at the end of March on its DXY index.

US Treasury bond yields fell to 4.23% per annum on 10-year debt, and betting on Federal Reserve interest rates rushed the market consensus for end-2026 rates down beneath 3.50% for the first time since the first week of March.

German and UK government borrowing costs fell to 1-week lows beneath 3.0% and 4.70% respectively.

The MSCI World Index of rich-economy equities has now made 3 weekly gains of 3%-plus.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire," said Iran's foreign ministry this morning.

But US President Trump then said that the naval blockade of Iran will remain in place until an outright peace deal is concluded.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
2 April 2026

Gold Investor Index

Record buyers

 

 

 

CNBC-e
12 February 2026 (in English)

Too hot, too fast

 

 

 

BBC R4 Today
23 December 2025

Gold jumps

 

 

 

LBMA
28 October 2025 

Metals in motion

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...