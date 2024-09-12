BullionVault
Gold Hits New All-Time Highs as Eurozone Cuts Rates Ahead of the Fed

Thursday, 9/12/2024 15:46
The PRICE of GOLD jumped to new all-time highs in both Dollars and Euros on Thursday as the European Central Bank cut its key interest rates for the 2nd time this year and new US inflation data came in weaker than expected ahead of next week's Federal Reserve decision.
 
 
Gold priced in the Dollar hit $2551 per Troy ounce, some $20 above mid-August's new high, while the gold price in Euro terms broke through €2300.
 
That put gold 23.5% higher for 2024 to date in EUR against a 23.4% gain in USD terms and 20.0% for the UK gold price in British Pounds, which held just shy of mid-April's peak.
 
Chart of gold priced in the US Dollar, past 5 years. Source: BullionVault
 
"The risks to Euro-area economic growth remain tilted to the downside," said ECB President Christine Lagarde to journalists after the 20-nation central bank cut its main deposit rate by 0.25 points to 3.50% per annum.
 
But the worsening violence and death-tolls in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza remain "major sources of geopolitical risk", she went on, which could push energy prices and global freight costs higher.
 
Donald Trump's plans to hike US import tariffs should he win a second term in the White House in November's election risk "history repeating" the Republican candidate's first term, says shipping price platform Xeneta's chief analyst Peter Sand, "and will cause a spike in ocean container shipping markets with consumers picking up the cost."
 
Watch or listen to our Gold Market Reports on YouTube.
 
But having already halved by early September from their post-pandemic peak, global shipping costs on the Drewry WCI composite index just saw another dramatic fall, with Shanghai to Rotterdam quotes down 17% and Shanghai to New York seeing a record weekly plunge of 21%. 
 
Tracking wholesale prices paid to US businesses, the Producer Prices indices for both commodities and manufacturing last month fell back into year-on-year deflation, today's data said, with the overall 'core' rate excluding food and energy failing to accelerate from 2.4% annual inflation as analysts had forecast.
 
Crude oil today bounced from its lowest since December 2021 while copper extended its rally from plunging by 1/4 from May's new all-time highs.
 
Longer-term borrowing costs edged higher in the bond market however, rising from yesterday's 2024-to-date low of 2.10% per annum on 10-year German Bunds and edging up from Wednesday's 16-month low of 3.61% on 10-year US Treasury debt 
 
Having waited until Eurozone inflation jumped towards 10% per year – led by energy prices jumping as steeply as during the worst phases of the 1970s' oil crises – before finally raising overnight deposit rates from below zero in summer 2022, "Que sera sera," said ECB President Christine Lagarde in her post-decision press conference, repeating that "the Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach" rather than discussing or giving any guidance on future decisions.
 
The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce meantime came within £1 of mid-April's spot trading peak of £1954.
 
Silver prices also jumped, adding nearly 75 cents per ounce around the ECB decision and PPI data to hit 2-week highs at $29.44.
 
China's stock market hit a new 5-year low overnight, but European bourses rose while New York equities opened the day flat.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it.

