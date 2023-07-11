BullionVault
Gold News

Live support

NEED HELP? ASK US NOW

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Price Drops as Real Rates Rebound, Fed's Inflation Fight 'Not Finished'

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold in History

Gold Books

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Price Drops as Real Rates Rebound, Fed's Inflation Fight 'Not Finished'

Tuesday, 11/07/2023 15:57
GOLD PRICES fell to 2-week Dollar lows and hit the lowest for UK and Euro investors since mid-October in London trade Tuesday, extending last week's retreat from new all-time highs despite the continuing Hamas-Israel war as longer-term interest rates reversed a little of last week's drop.
 
"Gold...largely ignored last week's decline in [bond] yields and the US Dollar," says strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp.
 
"So with [that] now reversing, it only makes sense that downsides [in the gold price] will be tested as geopolitics – as sadly is usually the case in financial markets – becomes 2nd page news."
 
Watch or listen to our Gold Market Reports on YouTube.
 
After rising to the highest in more than 5 weeks on Friday, US Treasury bond prices fell back Monday, pushing 10-year conventional yields 0.1 points higher to 4.67% – the highest since 2007 when reached at the start of last month, but 1/3rd of a percentage point below mid-October's new 16-year peak.
 
Inflation-adjusted bond yields have also reversed some of last week's drop, trading up to 2.21% on 10-year TIPS bonds early Tuesday.
 
Over the last 2 decades, gold prices and the 10-year TIPS yield have moved in the opposite direction to each other 67.1% of the time from 1 year before. But they have now both been higher from 12 months previously without any break since mid-March.
 
Last time that TIPS yields traded at last week's 15-year high of 2.52% per annum, the gold price in Dollars was more than $1000 lower at $815 per Troy ounce.
 
Chart of gold priced in Dollars vs. 10-year TIPS yield. Source: BullionVault
 
"Gold has insufficient support to clear $2000 for now at least," says brokerage StoneX's bullion-market specialist Rhona O'Connell.
 
"[It] was overbought at [that level] and has enjoyed a much-needed period of consolidation. [And] while other asset classes were volatile towards the end of last week, gold was resoundingly stable –one of its primary characteristics."
 
Betting on Federal Reserve interest rates has now shifted the market's forecast for the first possible cut to overnight US borrowing costs from June to May 2024.
 
"I'm a little nervous about declaring victory [against inflation] too soon," said Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari on Monday.
 
"The economy has proved to be really resilient even though we've raised interest rates a lot over the past couple of years. That's good news."
 
Following the inaction of the Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and the Bank of England at their latest rate decisions, the Reserve Bank of Australia today raised its key interest rate for the 13th time since May 2022, taking the cost of borrowing to a 12-year high of 4.35%.
 
The Aussie Dollar fell on the news, keeping the gold price in AUD per ounce unchanged from the weekend's 2-week lows around A$3060.
 
Even before today's RBA decision, and with average house prices almost doubling from just 10 years ago, nearly 1-in-2 home-buyers was already in "mortgage stress" according to the Australian National University, paying out 30% or more of their disposable income to service that debt.
 
"High inflation is weighing on people’s real incomes and household consumption growth is weak, as is dwelling investment," said RBA governor Michele Bullock, repeating that "the Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target."
 
The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce meanwhile fell back through £1600 on Tuesday while Euro gold prices dropped as low as €1832, down 3.6% from late-October's retouch of all-time highs.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver and platinum market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...

Luxury and power Persia to Greece

An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault

BullionVault Ltd © 2023