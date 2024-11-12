BullionVault
Gold Sinks $200 from Pre-Trump Peak as ETFs Shrink, Comex Bulls Retreat

Tuesday, 11/12/2024 14:27
GOLD PRICES rebounded in London trade Tuesday after losing $200 from Halloween's pre-election peak of $2790 per Troy ounce as Comex speculators continued to retreat and gold-backed ETF shareholders continued to sell following Donald Trump's decisive win as US President.
 
Open interest in CME gold futures fell for the 3rd session running on Monday, ending at the lowest in 4 weeks after reaching the largest by size in 31 months on a new all-time record by Comex speculators' bullish gold value.
 
 
Giant gold-backed ETF the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEArca: GLD) meantime shrank yesterday for the 5th trading session in a row, reducing its shares in issue by 0.6% to the fewest since the end of September, while world No.2 the IAU product from Blackrock shrank further by value below the asset management group's Bitcoin product.
 
With Trump announced as President-Elect last Wednesday morning, US gold ETFs as a group had already shrunk by 10 tonnes for the week-ending Friday according to data compiled by the mining industry's World Gold Council.
 
That erased 1/3rd of October's net growth, which had been the strongest 1-month addition since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine began in March 2022, taking global gold ETF holdings of bullion to their largest size since October last year.
 
Chart of global gold ETF weekly flows (tonnes). Source: World Gold Council
 
"Republican wins are not good for gold in the short term," says a note from analysts SFA (Oxford) for German bullion refiners Heraeus.
 
"Following the 2016 Trump victory there was an 11.6% fall in the price of the yellow metal. Since 1976, election of a Republican administration has led to an average 4.5% decline in the price of gold within 60 days compared to an average 3.8% rise for a Democrat win."
 
Read here for what history says long-term about Republican vs. Democrat presidents' impact on assets.
 
New York's S&P500 index last night closed above 6,000 points for the first time ever.
 
US government bonds in contrast continued to fall in price today, driving Washington's 10-year borrowing costs back above 4.39% per annum – a 15-year high when reached during the post-pandemic inflation and rates surge of 2022.
 
The Dollar meantime extended its surge on the currency market, rising towards 106 on its trade-weight DXY index – a 2-decade high when reached in the fall of 2022.
 
"As a safe-haven asset," says SFA for Heraeus, "gold tends to rise in a highly uncertain environment. [But] likely control of the House of Representatives and confirmed Republican control of the Senate increase the likelihood of conservative economic policy implementation and reduce uncertainty in geopolitical direction [if] not the details."
 
Gold bullion for London settlement last night fell through $2600 per Troy ounce for the first time since 2024's historic bull market reached that level 8 weeks ago, losing 7.2% from Halloween's fresh all-time high before rallying to $2610 as New York futures and ETF trading began.
 
That overnight slump in global prices found strong demand from traders in China – the precious metal's No.1 consumer nation – where the price in Shanghai flipped from a $14 discount per ounce to a near-$16 premium even as the Chinese Yuan fell to its weakest Dollar value on the currency market since the start of August.
 
The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce also held firmer than Dollar quotes as the US currency rose, touching 5-week lows at £2020 for a loss of 6.2% from Halloween's record peak.
 
Euro gold prices were firmer still, albeit hitting 4-week lows at €2438 at last night's bottom for a loss of 4.7% from end-October's new all-time high.
 
Silver meantime extended the action in gold prices, plunging to 5-week Dollar lows at $30.19 per Troy ounce – down 13.4% from mid-October's 12-year high – before rallying more than 55 cents.
 
Copper fell to a 2-month low in Dollar terms and crude oil steadied near 2-week lows of $72 per barrel of European benchmark Brent.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

