Thursday, 8/29/2024 16:00
GOLD PRICES recovered a small drop on Thursday to trade unchanged for the week so far, holding at last Friday's record-high weekly close above $2500 per Troy ounce despite world No.1 economy the USA reporting slower inflation and stronger GDP growth, driven by higher consumer spending.
 
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell confirmed at last week's Jackson Hole event that the Fed will start cutting interest rates from today's 2-decade highs at the US central bank's September meeting.
 
 
With auto and credit-card delinquencies rising and "elevated" in Q2 on data from the New York Fed, "People who rely on credit cards and other forms of borrowing to finance all sorts of things in their lives...disproportionately folks who are poor...they're really hurting because interest rates are really high," says progressive think tank Groundwork Collaborative.
 
Both mortgage debt and non-housing debt rose to record nominal sums as the US economy accelerated in the April-to-June quarter.
 
Chart of US consumers' housing and non-housing debt. Source: NY Fed
 
But as a proportion of GDP, household debt has fallen towards 70% from the 100% record set on the eve of the subprime mortgage and then global financial crisis of 2007-2012, according to separate data published by the St.Louis Fed.
 
Debt service payments as a percentage of disposable personal income have meantime remained steady at around 10% for more than a decade.
 
"The proportion of consumers predicting a recession [is] stable and well below the 2023 peak," said the Conference Board think tank this Tuesday, reporting that US consumer confidence hit a 6-month high in August.
 
Watch or listen to our Gold Market Reports on YouTube.
 
Consumer spending plus a rise in business' inventories drove today's upwards revision to Q2 GDP growth, said the Bureau of Economic Analysis today, "partly offset by a downturn" in residential real-estate construction.
 
While inflation on the GDP prices index was revised higher to 2.4%, knocking 0.1 percentage points off the upwards revision to real economic growth, the more closely followed PCE measure was revised down 0.1 points on both the headline index – now showing inflation of 2.5% - and on the 'core' index, now reading 2.8% when food and energy are excluded. 
 
With the European Central Bank already starting to cut Eurozone interest rates in June, new inflation data today also came in below consensus forecasts for Germany, now the world's 3rd largest economy behind the US and China, slowing just below the ECB's 2.0% target for the first time since March 2021.
 
Frankfurt's Dax index rose to a new all-time high, outpacing the rest of Europe's major bourses.
 
New York's stock market then opened the day higher, reversing yesterday's late drop after forecast-beating quarterly earnings from AI chip giant Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) failed to prevent a 2.2% drop in the $3 trillion stock – the world's 2nd largest by market capitalization. 
 
The Dollar rose to a 1-week high on its trade-weighted index against the rest of the world's major currencies, extending its rally from Tuesday's 13-month low.
 
Gold priced in the Dollar reversed a $15 drop on the GDP data, trading back close to $2520 per Troy ounce.
 
Euro gold prices meantime rose within €10 of the spot bullion market's April and August all-time highs, trading at €2276.
 
UK gold prices in Pounds per ounce also rose to show a 0.3% gain for the week so far, trading at £1913.
 
Silver bullion meantime continued to hold dead-flat for the week so far on Thursday, trading at $29.43 per Troy ounce.
 
Last Friday that level marked its highest weekend finish in 6 in London, global storage and trading hub for physical precious metals.
 
Separate US data today put both new and ongoing claims for US jobless benefits in line with analysts' consensus forecasts for last week, while July's trade deficit in goods came in above $100 billion.
 
Outside the inflation-spike deficits of January-to-June 2022, that would mark a monthly record for America's shopping bill with the rest of the world.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it.

