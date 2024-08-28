Gold Dips Below $2500 as Yield Curve's 'Recession Warning' Ends

The GOLD PRICE dipped below $2500 per Troy ounce on Wednesday as the Dollar rose together with global share prices after the US Treasury bond market snapped a record stretch of inverted yield curve.

While the annual yield offered to buyers of 10-year US Treasury bonds today edged back above the yield offered by 2-year bonds, the gap ended Tuesday night at zero, ending an unbroken 25-month stretch of the yield on 2s running higher than 10s.

More typically, longer-term debt offers a higher rate of return, and a zero or inverted yield curve suggests that central banks will need to cut overnight interest rates in the near future. It has preceded each of the past 6 recessions in the USA.

When they arrived however, those economic downturns – marked by the vertical gray bars on the chart below – coincided with a steepening of the 10-2 yield curve as it un-inverted and rose, closely tracked by the rate of unemployment.

"America’s recession signals are flashing red. Don’t believe them," says a headline in the latest Economist magazine.

But "two-year yields are currently sitting below 4% versus the Federal Funds Rate of 5.5%," says analysis from consultancy SFA Oxford for German bullion refining and technology group Heraeus, "suggesting that the next few interest-rate cuts by the Fed are now priced into money markets.

"With the recent rise of gold" to record highs above $2500, those cuts are priced-in to "perhaps the precious metals markets, too."

Consensus betting in the futures market today said the Fed will slash its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 4.34% by Christmas, according to data from the CME derivatives exchange.

With gold prices slipped to a 4-session low of $2498 per Troy ounce, the Dollar on Wednesday rallied further on the currency market from last week's 13-month lows, while copper dropped from yesterday's 5-week high after Australian miner BHP Group (LON: BHP) slashed its prediction for this year's demand growth in world No.2 economy China.

Crude oil meantime halved the rebound from 3-week lows it made on news of western Libya's government shutting oilfields in Africa's No.3 producer nation, trading 6.5% higher for the year so far.

Priced in the Dollar, gold has now gained 21.5% in 2024 to date. That beats rich-world stock markets (+15.2%), the Nasdaq 100 index of US tech stocks (+18.4%) and the S&P ex-Information Technology index (+13.9%) but lags silver prices – now trading 25.7% higher from New Year's Eve – as well as so-called cryptocurrency Bitcoin (+35.7%) and AI chipmaker Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), now up 166.4% so far in 2024 ahead of tonight's much-anticipated quarterly earnings report.