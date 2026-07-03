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Gold Prices Rise 1st Week in 5 as Markets Re-Think Fed Rate Rise

Fri, 03-Jul-2026 16:36

GOLD and SILVER continued to rally from 7-month lows on Friday, trading higher for the first week in 5 and 8 respectively as betting that the US Federal Reserve will soon start raising interest rates eased further following yesterday's weak US jobs data.

"Markets have embraced the view that [new Fed chair Kevin] Warsh equals a hawkish shift in the Fed's reaction function," says economist and FX strategist Robin Brooks at Washington think-tank the Brookings Institute.

"I disagree with pretty much all of this. The labor market doesn't feel strong...Underlying inflation looks remarkably well behaved."

"Resilience in the US jobs market is not driving price pressures," agrees Swiss bank and London bullion market maker UBS, calling the market consensus for Fed rate hikes "too aggressive [because] inflation should moderate as the year progresses."

St.Louis Fed chart of headline CPI, core PCE and trimmed mean inflation measures, past 10 years

Silver today jumped to touch its highest since Tuesday last week at $62.88 per troy ounce, while gold came within $5 of $4200, erasing the past 2 weeks' losses.

Betting that the Federal Reserve won't raise its key interest rate through September meanwhile edged higher again, pricing the odds of "no change" at 46%, the highest since mid-June, eve of Warsh's first Fed meeting as chairman.

"There's no reason the Fed should hike," says Brooks. "Chair Warsh yesterday said as much at the [European Central Bank's annual] Sintra conference."

"The Fed's new task forces could [also] delay policy adjustments," adds UBS, pointing to the 5 reviews of data and operations Warsh announced at the Fed's June meeting, including a re-think of the inflation measure targeted by the US central bank, currently the core PCE index rather than the headline Consumer Price Index, with the new Fed chair himself preferring the 'trimmed mean' PCE gauge.

With gold and silver prices rallying further on Friday as US markets stayed shut for the 4th July holidays marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, global equity bourses also rose again, reversing most of yesterday's fresh plunge in Asian chipmaker and other AI-related shares.

Among Asia's gold consumers meantime, "The lean demand season [for gold in India] has now started, as there are no major festivals soon," Reuters quotes a bullion dealer in Mumbai, where gold this week traded at a discount to London quotes of up to $7 per troy ounce after accounting for the subcontinent's record-high import duty and sales tax.

Gold prices in No.1 consumer market China extended their run above London quotes however, suggesting solid demand versus local supply with a Shanghai premium averaging almost $10 per troy ounce, more than 5 times last week's 3-month low.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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