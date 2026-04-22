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Gold, Silver Cut 'Trump Taco' Rally After Warsh Boosts Dollar, Rate Expectations

Wed, 22-Apr-2026 15:39

GOLD and SILVER PRICES trimmed an overnight rally in London trade Wednesday, recovering from 1-week lows in Dollar terms after President Trump extended Washington's ceasefire with Iran indefinitely but comments from his nominee to lead the Federal Reserve sent the US currency higher with long-term US borrowing costs.

With Trump widely mocked by Western pundits for making another TACO − meaning 'Trump always chickens out' − gold rebounded over $100 per Troy ounce to touch $4771 before dropping back to $4740.

Silver prices leapt twice as fast, rallying 4.2% to $78.67 per ounce before retreating 50 cents.

Ahead of Trump's ceasefire extension and following the Senate confirmation hearing for Fed nominee Kevin Warsh on Tuesday, gold yesterday sank to multi-week lows when priced in 'commodity currencies' the Aussie and Canada Dollars as well as in Swiss Francs, while testing 3-week lows in Euros and UK Pounds.

With the Dollar now losing 1.0% since gold hit its current Iran War low 4 weeks ago yesterday, the precious metal today traded 7.5% higher for US investors but 6.5% higher for non-Dollar Westerners.

That extends the split made since the Dollar began falling as Donald Trump returned to the White House at the start of 2025.

BullionVault chart of gold priced in Dollars and also adjusted by the US currency's DXY index

"Tuesday's decline in gold was primarily driven by hawkish signals from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh," reckons a note from Chinese bank and London bullion clearer ICBC, "who said he made no promises to Trump that he would cut interest rates if confirmed.

"After [Warsh's] comments pushed the US Dollar index and 10-year Treasury yields higher, the prospect of interest rates remaining elevated for longer has continued to cap upside momentum in bullion."

Both the Dollar and benchmark US bond yields held little changed Wednesday after jumping yesterday from near multi-week lows.

But the rebound in gold and silver prices began instantly that Trump announced his 'taco' just as his own deadline for re-starting the conflict arrived, saying on the TruthSocial platform which he owns that "our Military...will...extend the Ceasefire until such time as [Iran's peace] proposal is submitted."

With the US blockade of Iran still in force ahead of possible peace talks in Pakistan, Tehran today said it has seized 2 ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Senate should not be aiding and abetting Donald Trump's illegal takeover of the Fed by installing his chosen sock puppet as chair," said Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday during the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee's confirmation hearing for Warsh.

Warren then went on in a heated exchange to ask Warsh about self-enrichment, the 2020 election result, and whether he has "the courage or the independence" to set monetary policy without deferring to the President.

With gold and silver trimming their rallies late Wednesday, Brent crude reversed an earlier dip to trade back above $100 per barrel − a 3.5-year high when hit on the US and Israel starting the war with Iran at the end of February − as European stock markets fell but New York's stock market hit a fresh record high on the S&P500 index.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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