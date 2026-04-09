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Silver Price Steadies as Gold Charts 'Signal Consolidation'

Thu, 09-Apr-2026 15:25

GOLD and SILVER steadied on Thursday after halving their price charts' previous gains for the week as the USA and Iran argued whether their 2-week ceasefire deal includes Israel's ongoing war in Lebanon, while Tehran continued to limit oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asian and European stock markets fell while interest rates rose in the bond market as crude oil prices rebounded.

The price of silver − which finds more than half its end-user demand from productive purposes led by electrics and solar energy − held close to $75 per Troy ounce, down 3.4% in US Dollar terms from yesterday's 3-week high, reached as the US and Iran confirmed they will attend peace talks hosted by Pakistan this weekend.

Gold meantime rallied to $4766 per Troy ounce today, still 1.8% beneath Wednesday's peak and also now below its simple 50-day moving average − a common indicator in technical analysis of financial price charts − for 3 weeks running, the longest such run since October 2023.

Ending as gold rose following Hamas' 7th October atrocities across southern Israel, that stretch coincided with gold's last drop below its 200-day SMA.

MarketWatch chart of Comex gold futures plus 50-day average (black) and 200-day MA (green)

"As the gold price hit the 200-day moving average in March," says analyst Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX, "prices reversed in very heavy spot and forward [trading] activity, prompting a corrective move that...represents a 50% retracement of the fall" from when the war began.

"Gold has stabilised above key support from the long-term 200-day average," agrees technical analysis from the mining industry's World Gold Council, also pointing to how the bottom of March's price plunge marked a "38.2% retracement of the 2022/2025 uptrend", citing what is widely seen as the single most important Fibonacci retracement level.

"With short-term momentum turning higher and with net long positioning [in Comex gold futures and options] also starting to tentatively to rise, our bias remains for the market to see what may be a lengthy consolidation phase develop above here."

Technical analysis today says 'Strong buy' for oil on almost as many chart indicators as it does for gold and silver according to summaries listed by Investing.com.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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