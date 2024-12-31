The PRICE of GOLD ended London trading on Tuesday with a gain of 26.6% from last New Year's Eve while silver added 21.5% for the year as the global bullion markets closed for the 2025 celebrations.

Across the first quarter of the 21st Century, that put gold 797.7% higher since Millennium Eve , outperforming all other major asset classes and shocking the consensus view that gold bullion was finished as an investment.

Gold shocked the consensus again in 2024, beating analyst predictions – as gathered and published in the London Bullion Market Association's annual Forecast Survey competition – for the 9th time in the past 15 years.

Averaging $2386 per Troy ounce this year, the price of gold rose by 23.0% on an annual average basis, rather than gaining only 6.1% as professional analysts expected.

That made 2024 the biggest miss for professional bullion market analysts since the gold crash of 2013 , when gold's annual average price sank by 15.5% rather than rising 5.0% to a new all-time high as predicted.

2024's most bullish forecaster – and therefore this year's LBMA Forecast Survey winner – was Chantelle Schieven of Capitalight Research.

But Schieven's annual average price prediction was still out by more than $216 per Troy ounce, under-estimating gold's performance by some 9.0%. That was the biggest-ever Dollar price miss for a winning forecast – and also the widest winning miss in percentage terms – since René Hochreiter's prediction of gold $1600 won the prize in 2013, fully 13.4% above the annual average of $1411.

Although the price of silver sank into New Year 2025, ending 31 December close to a 15-week low at $28.90 per Troy ounce, analyst forecasts for the more industrially-useful precious metal were also too bearish in 2024.

On average, LBMA Survey entrants predicted that silver prices would rise 6.2% in Dollar terms in 2024 rather than delivering the 21.0% annual average jump which it realized.

In contrast to gold, however, that marked only the 5th time in the past 15 years that professional analysts as a group weren't bullish enough on silver. More typically they have over-estimated its price performance, forecasting on average that prices would trade 2.9% above the actual outcome since 2010.

For gold prices, the gap between the LBMA Survey's consensus outlook and the annual outcome has averaged -0.9% over the past 15 years.

That said, this January's LBMA Survey consensus lagged silver's 2024 outcome by 12.2%, the biggest miss since analysts forecast a massive 38.7% rise for 2021 – a move which would have taken silver above this year's 12-year high of $28.26 on an average annual basis – rather than the 22.3% gain it delivered as the world economy reopened from the Covid pandemic.

US equities meanwhile failed to outrun the gains in gold this year, with the S&P500 price index rising 23.8% across 2024.

Crude oil slipped 3.0% to its lowest annual finish since the Covid pandemic and global economic slump of 2020.

Copper added 3.7% but ended the year more than 1/5th below the new all-time highs hit in May.

Bond yields meanwhile defied the start of central bank cuts to short-term interest rates, rising by 2/3rds of a percent on 10-year US Treasury debt to 4.52% per annum.

That marked the 4th steepest annual rise in Washington's borrowing costs of the 21st Century so far.

The US Dollar meanwhile gained more than 5.6% in 2024 on its trade-weighted DXY index against the developed world's other major currencies.

That failed to reverse the Dollar's big drop of last year. But outside the 21-year annual closing high of 2022 – when stocks and bond prices had both sunk in the face of surging interest rates – it still put the world's No.1 reserve currency at its strongest New Year's Eve value since 2001.

Despite the rising Dollar, gold's twice-daily London benchmark set 38 new all-time highs against the US currency in 2024, matching the count of 2011 – peak of the precious metal's financial crisis' bull market – with the most fresh records since the inflation and geopolitical crises of 1979 led to what then became gold's all-time high for almost 3 decades in January 1980.

The gold price in Euros and in the UK Pound meantime set 45 and 40 new all-time highs respectively, a fresh annual record for gold priced in those currencies.

As London trading shut for the eve of 2025 today, the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce stood 28.4% higher from the end of last year, its strongest jump since 2016's jump of 31.6% on the Brexit referendum shock

Gold priced in the 20-nation Euro currency rose 34.4% in 2024, its biggest year-on-year gain since the 37.7% jump made during 2010's government debt crisis

"Silver investors added to holdings," says a New Year's Eve note from metals strategist Nicky Shiels at bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp.

"[But] gold investors [as tracked by Comex derivatives positions plus ETFs] only added 2.1 million ounces" across the year.