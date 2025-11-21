Gold Dead-Flat for Week as NVDA Falls, Trump Pressures Ukraine, Fed 'Should Cut'

Gold News

Friday, 11/21/2025 15:31

The GOLD PRICE rose together with the US Dollar on Friday, heading into the weekend unchanged from 7 days ago as global stock markets fell further, hopes for a US Fed rate cut rebounded, and Washington apparently pushed Kyiv to cede more of Ukraine to invading Russia than the Kremlin currently controls.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has until Thursday to accept the Trump administration's 28-point plan, Reuters reports, or the USA will cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies.

Rich-economy stock markets fell for the 6th in 7 sessions on the MSCI World Index, with US giant AI chipmaker Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) down for a 2nd session after Wednesday's stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings report.

That took NVDA's drop from last month's new all-time high to 14.0%, showing its lowest market cap since late-September at $4.4 trillion.

Gold's price gains have outstripped NVDA across 2025 to date, fixing on Friday in London around 5.2% below mid-October's all-time gold price high.

Chart from Google Finance of NVDA vs. gold priced in Dollars so far in 2025

"I view monetary policy as being modestly restrictive [and] I still see room for a further adjustment in the near term," said New York Fed president John Williams on Friday, contradicting the recent flood of 'hawkish' Fed comments and urging a "balance" between curbing inflation and supporting the labor market.

Both Kyiv and Moscow denied any prior knowledge or approval of Washington's plan, but it "was cooked up between Trump negotiator Steve Witkoff and Kremlin official Kirill Dmitriev without European and Ukrainian involvement" according to Western media, closely matching the Kremlin's existing demands.

Moscow this week denied UK claims that Russian 'spy ship' Yantar aimed lasers at RAF fighter pilots while mapping key underwater telecoms cables in the North Sea.

The former leader in Wales of anti-EU, anti-immigrant political party Reform was today jailed for 10.5 years at the Old Bailey in London after taking bribes for "peddling views and opinions in support of the Russian state's activities in Ukraine."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meantime rebuked European Commission plans to give another €135 billion of aid to Kyiv − funded either from frozen Russian assets or via mutual European Union-member grants or loans − both because Ukraine "has no chance" of winning the war and because of endemic corruption in the Zelenskyy government.

With gold prices in London trading at $4072 per Troy ounce around the City's 3pm auction − a global "benchmark" price whose historical data will no longer be publicly available from Monday as the London Bullion Market Association seeks to raise revenue from commercial-use licenses − the 'safe haven' precious metal showed no change from this time last week.

More industrially-useful silver − which finds increasing silver use in AI, military and green energy applications, and whose latest London auction price will like gold also continue to be publicly available from the LBMA's site − had earlier fixed below $49 per Troy ounce for the first time in 2 weeks.

Fellow electricals metal copper dropped to 2-week lows Friday amid the tech stock sell-off, while crude oil sank to sudden 4-week lows around $62 per barrel of Brent as traders weighed Ukraine's willingness to pursue peace talks against the new US sanctions n major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

Taking effect today, and matching EU sanctions due to take effect in the New Year, those secondary sanctions have seen India's largest conglomerate cease all imports of Russian crude.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

