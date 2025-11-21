The GOLD PRICE rose together with the US Dollar on Friday, heading into the weekend unchanged from 7 days ago as global stock markets fell further, hopes for a US Fed rate cut rebounded, and Washington apparently pushed Kyiv to cede more of Ukraine to invading Russia than the Kremlin currently controls.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has until Thursday to accept the Trump administration's 28-point plan, Reuters reports, or the USA will cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies.

Rich-economy stock markets fell for the 6th in 7 sessions on the MSCI World Index, with US giant AI chipmaker Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) down for a 2nd session after Wednesday's stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings report.

That took NVDA's drop from last month's new all-time high to 14.0%, showing its lowest market cap since late-September at $4.4 trillion.

Gold's price gains have outstripped NVDA across 2025 to date, fixing on Friday in London around 5.2% below mid-October's all-time gold price high.

"I view monetary policy as being modestly restrictive [and] I still see room for a further adjustment in the near term," said New York Fed president John Williams on Friday, contradicting the recent flood of 'hawkish' Fed comments and urging a "balance" between curbing inflation and supporting the labor market.

Both Kyiv and Moscow denied any prior knowledge or approval of Washington's plan, but it "was cooked up between Trump negotiator Steve Witkoff and Kremlin official Kirill Dmitriev without European and Ukrainian involvement" according to Western media, closely matching the Kremlin's existing demands.

Moscow this week denied UK claims that Russian 'spy ship' Yantar aimed lasers at RAF fighter pilots while mapping key underwater telecoms cables in the North Sea.

The former leader in Wales of anti-EU, anti-immigrant political party Reform was today jailed for 10.5 years at the Old Bailey in London after taking bribes for "peddling views and opinions in support of the Russian state's activities in Ukraine."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meantime rebuked European Commission plans to give another €135 billion of aid to Kyiv − funded either from frozen Russian assets or via mutual European Union-member grants or loans − both because Ukraine "has no chance" of winning the war and because of endemic corruption in the Zelenskyy government.

With gold prices in London trading at $4072 per Troy ounce around the City's 3pm auction − a global "benchmark" price whose historical data will no longer be publicly available from Monday as the London Bullion Market Association seeks to raise revenue from commercial-use licenses − the 'safe haven' precious metal showed no change from this time last week.

More industrially-useful silver − which finds increasing silver use in AI, military and green energy applications, and whose latest London auction price will like gold also continue to be publicly available from the LBMA's site − had earlier fixed below $49 per Troy ounce for the first time in 2 weeks.

Fellow electricals metal copper dropped to 2-week lows Friday amid the tech stock sell-off, while crude oil sank to sudden 4-week lows around $62 per barrel of Brent as traders weighed Ukraine's willingness to pursue peace talks against the new US sanctions n major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

Taking effect today, and matching EU sanctions due to take effect in the New Year, those secondary sanctions have seen India's largest conglomerate cease all imports of Russian crude.