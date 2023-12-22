The GOLD PRICE rose almost $20 per ounce in London trade Friday, heading for a record-high weekly finish in US Dollar terms – if not a new all-time London benchmark high – as crude oil rallied and global stock markets struggled to extend this month's 4.0% gain amid fears of the Hamas-Israel conflict spreading across the Middle East.

New US data said durable goods orders in the world's largest economy leapt last month, reversing October's slump, but the pace of inflation on the Federal Reserve's preferred measure slowed to the weakest since March 2021 at 3.2% per year, boosting bets that the US central bank will cut interest rates early in 2024

US Dollar weakness has helped gold since the start of October, that's for sure," says market strategist John Reade at the mining industry's World Gold Council.

"But the metal's strength over the past five years cannot be explained by USD weakness," with the precious metal's 2024 outlook set to be driven by moves in the US currency, cuts to US interest rates, and the level of central-bank demand.

Gold bullion traded in Shanghai – wholesale center for the precious metal's No.1 mining, consumer and central-bank buying nation – had earlier ended Friday with its highest-ever weekly finish, coming within ¥2 of start-December's all-time record afternoon benchmark with a rise to ¥479.1 per gram.

The Euro gold price also rose sharply but lagged the Dollar-price move at 3-week highs near €1875 while the British Pounds price moved back above £1620 following worse-than-expected UK GDP data.

Crude oil retested this week's new December highs above $80 per barrel, driven by concerns over Houthi terrorist attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea according to Bloomberg, and recovering yesterday's $1.50 drop on new data showing that US production has reached a new all-time high.

The Baltic Dry Index, tracking the cost of shipping goods worldwide, fell for the 7th session running on Thursday, dropping further from start-December's 19-month high despite the continued Houthi attacks in the Red Sea linking Asia with Europe via the Suez Canal, used by 1/8th of global sea freight.

With those Yemeni-based and Iran-backed Houthi rebels now attacking over a dozen vessels since Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' October 7th atrocities, warships from European Union member states will start patrolling the Red Sea to protect shipping, joining the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian.