The PRICE of GOLD fell further on Thursday, dropping to 1-week lows against the Dollar and Euro while hitting 2-week lows in UK Pounds as betting that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates 'higher for longer' trumped a wave of uncertain and tense politics, capped by China encircling the 'breakaway' island of Taiwan with 2 days of military drills.

Western stock markets struggled to extend last night's rise in AI chip giant Nvidia, while copper prices sank to 7-session lows – down 8.9% from last Friday's new record – and silver prices dropped to $30.17 per Troy ounce, down 7.2% from Monday's 12-year peak.

"While inflation had eased over the past year," said minutes from the Fed's start-May policy meeting released late Wednesday, "in recent months there had been a lack of further progress toward the Committee's 2% objective.

"Various participants mentioned a willingness to tighten policy further should risks to inflation materialize..."

With US politics set to get hotter as the first Biden-Trump debate of the 2024 election draws near in June, long-term borrowing costs today extended Wednesday's rise as betting on the Fed's first rate cut from today's 2-decade high pushed September out to a 50-50 chance.

March was priced as a dead-cert up until the middle of January. Year-end Fed rates are now forecast at 5.03% by trading in interest-rate futures, signalling barely 1 cut between now and Christmas rather than the 6 cuts expected at the start of 2024.

Down just over $100 from Monday's new spot-market peak, today's low still puts the gold price average-to-date at $2171 in 2024, more than $110 above the full-year average forecast by this year's LBMA Survey of professional analysts.

China this morning announced 2 days of army, navy, air force and rocket drills to the north, south and east of Taiwan, calling this show of force " strong punishment...and a stern warning against interference and provocation by external forces."

The move comes 3 days after Taiwan's newly elected President, William Lai-Ching, took office by asking Beijing to stop its "intimidation" of the island.

While Ireland, Norway and Spain yesterday announced they will recognise Palestine as an independent state – a move "Israel will not go over...in silence," said Tel Aviv, warning "there will be other serious consequences" as it continues its war in Gaza – none of them recognize Taiwan as separate from the People's Republic of China, leaving diplomatic relations between Taipei and only 11 nations plus the Holy See in Rome, none of whom can therefore have any formal contact with Beijing.

"Lethal aid is now, or will be, flowing from China to Russia and into Ukraine," says Grant Shapps, Defence Secretary of the UK – which made $40 billion of exports to China last year with $75bn of imports – citing "evidence" from British intelligence

Euro gold prices meantime hit their lowest since Monday last week at €2162 per ounce, some €90 below Monday's high and almost €125 off April 12th's record,