GOLD PRICES held onto yesterday's rally in Asian and London trade on Friday, cutting the drop from last Friday's record-high weekly close to 1.7% as the rebound from Monday's crash cooled in global stock markets amid worsening geopolitical violence and tensions, led by Ukraine's counter-incursion into western Russia plus Tehran's vow to strike Israel after the assassination of two senior Iran-backed figures.

"Ukraine, powered by Western arms, stuns Russia in cross-border assault," says the Washington Post.

"Russia brought the war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy overnight.

Trading at $2428 per Troy ounce, London gold bullion rebounded 2.7% from Monday's spot-market low of $2364 per Troy ounce the lowest price in just over a week.

"Two years of war has fundamentally changed the...landscape and security outlook with a growing share of [European] GDP being redirected towards military spending," says a note from precious metals strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp.

While Western investment demand for bullion remains weak , gold's bull market gains in 2024 "[are] only 'right' given the political & geopolitical turmoil/developments," Shiels says, also noting the strong long-term correlation between gold prices and the volume of domestic gun sales inside the USA.

"That implies another stab through double top [all-time highs] around $2480 by year-end."

Vital to electrical products and therefore to modern military weapons, silver today showed a 5.0% loss from last weekend, setting its lowest Friday 12 noon benchmark price in London since the start of May at $27.57 per Troy ounce.

Rallying $1 per ounce from Monday and Wednesday's 3-month lows, silver was down 14.1% from late-May's 11-year peak at $32, and on Friday it held the Gold/Silver Ratio around 88, historically a high level for the 'safe haven' precious metal priced in terms of its more industrially useful cousin.

Natural gas prices in Europe meantime rose for 9th in 11 sessions to reach 8-month highs as Ukraine's incursion into Russia surrounded the Sudzha gas transit station, which feeds the pipeline of Russian supplies through Ukraine to consumer countries – and European Union members – Hungary and Slovakia.

"[But] even a complete halt of supplies through the Sudzha gas transit station would have a limited impact ," says the Fitch financial ratings and analysis agency, "accounting for just 5% of EU demand" in 2023.

"High gas storage levels should also help to offset any immediate supply loss, and demand for natural gas remains significantly below pre-2022 levels."

The Kremlin has called up reservist troops to reinforce defences in Kursk and try repelling Ukraine's counter-invasion, while Russia's western region of Lipetsk declared a state of emergency after a "massive attack" by Ukrainian drones.

A Russian airstrike today killed at least 10 people at a supermarket in the eastern Ukrainian of Kostyantynivka.

Reports meanwhile say Israeli forces in Gaza bombed the al-Mawasi "safe zone" near Khan Younis on Friday, attacking a further 30 sites in the southern city after issuing new evacuation orders to civilians in the area.

"We promise to avenge the blood of the martyr," said Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran's Quds Force in a welcome email to the new political head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, appointed after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on a visit to Tehran

Nato member Turkey said it killed 12 fighters from the breakaway Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

Gold priced in the Euro rose back to €2227 per Troy ounce, almost erasing the week's entire drop, while the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce reached £1907, also a new all-time high when first reached in April.