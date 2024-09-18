leapt Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points and slashed its year-end and 2025 forecasts for the cost of borrowing, briefly touching $2600 per Troy ounce in spot-market trade.

The price of gold also rebounded in other major currencies but rose less quickly, trading shy of Monday's new all-time highs for Euro and UK investors, before the precious metal pulled back to new 4-session lows at $2564.

"Half the market is wrong" about today's Fed decision said strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss precious metals refining and finance group MKS Pamp ahead of today's announcement, looking at the split.

Alongside the surge in betting on a half-point cut in the CME derivatives exchange's interest-rate contracts, speculators in Comex gold futures and options contracts raised their bullish betting on the precious metal's price dramatically in the weeks preceding today's announcement.

As a proportion of all Comex gold derivatives contracts now open, the bullish bets held by speculative traders – minus that same group's bearish bets – peaked above 28% as gold prices broke through $2500 per Troy ounce at the end of August.

That's the heaviest net bullish betting by Managed Money traders as a percentage of open interest since late-2017, and it contrasts with both the long-term average of 16.5% and the first-half 2024 level of 18.7%.

"The gain in gold since the start of September [has brought] momentum traders on board again," says a note from bullion-market specialist Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX, "[plus] some fresh interest from those expecting more gains given the financial and geopolitical environment."

While physical demand in the major markets of China and India looks weak in the face of gold's new all-time highs, central banks in emerging economies "are still adding gold at higher prices," says Shiels at MKS, "albeit at slower long term pace [but still] helping to establish higher floors."