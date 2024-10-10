GOLD PRICES fell and then jumped Thursday lunchtime in London as new US data said inflation is running hotter than analysts expected, but so too are claims for unemployment benefits.

Dropping to $2610 on Thursday's US data releases – just $5 above yesterday's 3-week low – the price of gold then jumped to $2625 per Troy ounce, cutting its drop from last weekend to 1.0% against a rising US Dollar.

That saw gold rally harder in non-US currencies, more than erasing this week's prior fall in Canadian and Aussie Dollars, while reclaiming the €2400 level for Euro investors and hitting a UK gold price in Pounds per ounce of £2013.

"I continue to see a meaningful risk that inflation could get stuck above our 2% goal," said Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan – not a voting member of the FOMC until 2026 – in a speech last night.

"We should not rush to reduce the Fed funds target" interest rate, Logan said – a view backed by today's CPI data for September defying analyst forecasts by slowing only from 2.5% to 2.4% per year on the headline measure while core inflation, excluding fuel and food, accelerated to 3.3%.

But a growing number of US adults are now without work, with the latest weekly data for initial and continuing claims for jobless benefits today heading towards the highest levels in almost 2 years and raising a question-mark over last Friday's stellar non-farm payrolls report

"As risks to inflation have diminished...risks to employment have risen [coming] roughly into balance," said the US central bank's Vice Chair Philip Jefferson in a speech Tuesday

Israeli troops fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon meanwhile fired at two sets of United Nations' peacekeeping troops on Thursday, with a tank shooting at the Naqoura HQ of the UN's "interim" force – established in 1978 – after "deliberately" targeting its position in Labbouneh yesterday.

The US ambassador also called on Jerusalem to stop "intensifying suffering" in Gaza, urging it to address the "catastrophic conditions" for 2 million Palestinians estimated to have been displaced by Israel's war with Hamas – almost the entire population – since the Iran-backed militia murdered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped another 254 on 7th October, 2023.

Western stock markets slipped following the US jobs and inflation numbers, while market forecasts for US Fed interest rates eased back, but only by 2 basis points to 4.40% for year-end.

Longer-term interest rates also slipped Thursday in the bond market, but only after benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields had set a fresh 11-week high at 4.10% per annum.

That was fully half-a-point above mid-September's drop to spring 2023 levels, made as the US Fed finally commenced its new rate-cutting cycle.

Silver today rebounded with gold prices, briefly nearing $31 per Troy ounce and heading into the London close 2.5% above Tuesday's 3-week low in US Dollar terms.