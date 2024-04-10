BullionVault
Gold, Silver Sink Then Rebound as Strong NFP Whacks Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

Friday, 10/04/2024 14:53
GOLD and SILVER PRICES sank and then rebounded Friday lunchtime in London after new US jobs data came in stronger than analysts expected, crushing hopes of more steep cuts to Dollar interest rates at the Federal Reserve's last 2 decisions of 2024.
 
Following last month's half-point start to the US central bank's new rate-cutting cycle, betting in the Fed Funds futures market last week put a 50-50 chance on another half-point cut in November.
 
But already down to 1-in-3 on Thursday, that forecast sank to 1-in-10 today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics said non-farm payrolls expanded by over a quarter of a million in September, almost 60% ahead of analyst expectations.
 
Pushing the unemployment rate down to 4.1%, today's NFP data from the BLS also crushed betting on Fed interest rates being slashed in December, with year-end rates now forecast at 4.30% per annum.
 
While that's still sharply down from today's Fed Funds rate of 4.83%, it marks the highest such forecast on the CME derivatives exchange's FedWatch tool in over 3 weeks, and matches more closely what pundits called the 'hawkish' tone of Fed chair Jerome Powell's comments on Monday about cutting rates "over time" as it continues "to make our decisions meeting by meeting."
 
Fed end-2024 interest-rate forecasts vs. Dollar gold price. Source: BullionVault
 
Plunging $25 per Troy ounce on today's jobs data, the price of gold hit a 3-session low at $2632, down 2.0% from last Thursday's fresh all-time.
 
Silver prices also sank, losing more than 50 cents in the first 30 minutes following the BLS' report.
 
But having fixed at London's midday benchmarking auction above $32 per Troy ounce for the 2nd time in 7 sessions, silver then reversed that drop while gold also regained most of its fall, trading at $2650.
 
Gold on Friday set a fresh record high in British Pounds, its 4th in 4 days, peaking at £2030 as Sterling headed for a near-2% weekly drop following Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's promise of "more active" UK interest rate cuts.
 
Euro gold prices meantime ticked a new spot-market high at €2420 after European Central Bank policymaker Mario Centeno of the Banco de Portugal said jobs growth is weakening fast in the 20-nation currency union, while inflation has slowed to the ECB's 2.0% annual target.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

