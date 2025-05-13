BullionVault
Gold Falls Again as US Inflation Slips, Fed's Real Rate Rises

Tuesday, 5/13/2025 15:58
GOLD BULLION fell for the 4th session running in London trading on Tuesday, dropping back towards yesterday morning's test of 4-week lows as US stock markets rose following softer-than-expected consumer price inflation data but interest rates ticked higher, raising the real cost of borrowing.
 
Silver prices also retreated with gold, back below $33 per Troy ounce, after US inflation on the headline CPI came in one tick lower for April at 2.3% per year, with the 'core' cost of living excluding fuel and food edging below 2.8% for the slowest annual pace since spring 2021.
 
Gold dropped almost $40 per Troy ounce from an earlier rebound to $3264, dipping within $20 of Monday's bottom, hit after the weekend's raft of 'ceasefire' headlines for the US-China trade war, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the recent India-Pakistan standoff over Kashmir.
 
Longer-term borrowing costs meantime edged higher in the bond market, raising 10-year Treasury yields to 4.45% per annum, more than 0.1 percentage points above the Federal Reserve's current short-term target rate, despite the dip in inflation.
 
Betting on the Fed Funds rate continued to predict 'no change' before September − contrasting with the cut expected in June as recently as this time last month.
 
Chart of core CPI-adjusted Fed Funds rate vs. real inflation-adjusted gold price. Source: BullionVault
 
April's core CPI inflation data put the Fed Funds rate in real terms at the highest in 7 months, rising to 1.55% per annum.
 
That's still over half-a-point below the real Fed Funds rate of 2.1% seen last July, the highest since late-2007 marked the start of the Western banking credit crunch  and then the global financial crisis.
 
Gold in real, inflation-adjusted terms has now risen by more than 50% since the real Fed Funds rate set a modern-era low of minus 6.38% as post-Covid supply chain blockages coincided with Russia's all-out invastion of Ukraine in February 2022.
 
"Compared to cash," claims a report in the UK's Independent newspaper tosay, "gold does not lose value due to inflation, nor is it subject to the changeable nature of interest rates.
 
"That's part of why people view it as a safe haven, and see those standalone properties as positives."
 
Tuesday's CPI report was the first US inflation data to cover the period since President Trump's 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs, since partly unwound, crashed the US Dollar and financial markets.
 
"There isn't a lot of evidence of tariffs boosting the CPI in April," reckons one US economist, "but it takes time."
 
"Certainly the risks to higher inflation [and] higher unemployment have increased," said Fed chief Jerome Powell at last week's post-FOMC meeting press conference after keeping the US central bank's target interest rate unchanged as expected.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

