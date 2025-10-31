Gold Tries $4000 Again as Banks Rush to Cut Price Forecasts

Gold News

Friday, 10/31/2025 11:08

GOLD BULLION again tried to hold above $4000 per ounce on Friday, trimming its plunge from mid-October's fresh all-time high to 8.3% as major bank analysts slashed their gold price forecasts after rushing to predict $5000 and more at this month's highs.

Having said in June that gold's bull run was finished at $3500 per ounce, analysts at US financial giant Citi have now cut their 3-month gold price outlook from $4000 to $3800, albeit with "a push higher to $5000 per ounce next year."

Coming into 2025 with one of the least bullish gold price forecasts, international bank and London bullion clearer HSBC says gold will now trade between $3700 and $4050 to the end of this year, before re-testing this month's high near $4400 but dropping to $3800 by the end of 2026.

HSBC predicted in January that gold would average $2683 this year, below the bullion-market analysts' average forecast of $2735 and sharply below the outturn to date of $3291.

"Gold is digesting its gains," says Michael Lytle, chief investment officer at the wealth division of global brokerage StoneX, pointing to gold's 25% surge in the 6 weeks to mid-October's top of $4381 per ounce.

That move was then halved by the steepest drop in London bullion − the benchmark reference for gold prices worldwide − since gold's 2013 price crash.

Chart of gold priced in Dollars past 12 months. Source: BullionVault

Meantime in Asia today, gold prices fell back to a small discount versus London quotes in No.2 consumer India following the strongest stretch of wholesale premiums − signalling strong domestic demand over supply, and spurred by solid Diwali festival demand − since late 2020.

China's wholesale gold prices, in contrast, have moved back to a premium this week after plunging to signal poor demand at this fall's run of record highs.

Now falling for the second week running, London gold bullion priced in Dollars set a new record week-end level on six Fridays in a row to 17 October − the long such stretch since the summer 2011 peak, which then proved a 'big top' in gold for almost a decade. 

Short of fixing at London's 3pm auction below $3950 per ounce today, gold will have ended October with its 8th new record monthly close of the past 12 months.

That running 12-month figure peaked at 9 between last fall and this spring, the highest since summer 2011's all-time record of 10.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

