BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Hits New Euro Record But Fails 5th Time at $2530 on US Inflation Data

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Hits New Euro Record But Fails 5th Time at $2530 on US Inflation Data

Wednesday, 9/11/2024 14:59
GOLD hit a new all-time high in terms of the Euro currency on Wednesday, but prices then fell back after touching the past month's new Dollar records for the 5th time after US inflation data gave a confused picture ahead of the Federal Reserve starting to cut Dollar interest rates next week.
 
Silver prices also dropped against the rising US Dollar after August's consumer price figures put headline inflation at a new 3-year low of 2.6% but the cost of living accelerated by 0.3% per month on the 'core' measure excluding fuel and food.
 
Betting on a half-point cut from the US central bank at next Wednesday's meeting fell from 1-in-3 to just 15% of positions in derivatives exchange the CME's September Fed interest-rate contracts.
 
With overnight rates currently at a 2-decade high of 5.33% per annum – and with next week's meeting also bringing new 'dot plot' forecasts for where policymakers think the economy, inflation and interest rates will head – market consensus for Fed rates at the end of 2024 also turned less dovish, jumping 10 basis points to 4.32%.
 
Chart of gold's 3pm London benchmark price in Dollars vs. market expectation for Fed rates at end-2024. Source: BullionVault
 
"Given the market's aggressive expectations for Fed rate cuts, a hotter [inflation] reading should lead to downside volatility" in stocks and other assets, Bloomberg quoted US bank Wells Fargo's analyst Sameer Samana ahead of Wednesday's numbers.
 
Having already started to cut Euro interest rates in June, another rate cut from the European Central Bank at its meeting tomorrow "should be largely uncontroversial" reckons Holger Schmieding, chief economist at German private bank Berenberg.
 
"Virtually all recent ECB speakers have confirmed that they would like to lower rates" further.
 
Setting a new all-time high this morning, gold priced in the Euro peaked €3 per Troy ounce above mid-April's spot-market high, very nearly touching €2290 per Troy ounce.
 
The Dollar price meanwhile peaked within $3 of mid-August's record spot market top above $2530. But failing to hold that level for the 5th time in 4 weeks, gold then fell back to $2503, while silver dropped 40 cents from its highest since last Friday at $28.87.
 
"A break below the $2490/oz range can now catalyze selling activity," says Canadian brokerage TD Securities' commodity strategist Daniel Ghali –  warning of "downside" risk to gold since mid-July, when prices were almost 5% lower than today – calling the level of bullish gold betting "extreme" among algo trading programs and other speculative players in Comex futures and options.
 
"The first to blink could snowball subsequent liquidations from other cohorts."
 
Analysts at London consultancy Capital Economics today become the latest to raise their gold price forecast, predicting a rise of 10% to $2750 by the end of 2025 but not without first seeing the precious metal fall, "perhaps sharply, before rising again."
 
Capital Economics in January forecast an annual average gold price of $2080 for 2024 – in line with other analysts' consensus but almost 10% below this year's outcome to date – because "interest rate cuts by the US Fed [were] mostly priced in [and] any further boosts to the gold price from investment demand [would] be limited."
 
Euro gold prices fell 0.6% from today's new record after the US inflation data, while the British Pound gold price held 1.7% below its April high, trading at £1920 per Troy ounce.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...

Luxury and power Persia to Greece

An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault

Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault

BullionVault Ltd © 2024