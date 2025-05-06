BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Price Rebounds as China's Trading 'Goes Global' Again

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Price Rebounds as China's Trading 'Goes Global' Again

Tuesday, 5/06/2025 15:31
The PRICE of GOLD jumped towards $3400 per Troy ounce as the Dollar sank again on Tuesday, also hitting 2-week highs just below last month's all-time records in most other major currencies, as Shanghai and London returned after a long holiday weekend to news that China will allow bullion held in international vaults to be settled against its gold trading contracts.
 
Two weeks ago, and amid those record-high gold prices of $3500 worldwide, the People's Bank of China called on the Shanghai Gold Exchange to "expand [and] explore the internationalization" of its contracts as part of a new "Action Plan for facilitating cross-border financial services in Shanghai."
 
 
That will begin, Bloomberg reports today, with the SGE expanding its warehouse network to Hong Kong, where "people familiar with the matter" say that a newly accepted vault in China's Special Administrative Region "will be operated by a subsidiary of Bank of China" − the country's 4th largest commercial bank and a member of international trade body the London Bullion Market Association since its founding in 1987.
 
Global gold prices rallied almost $100 per ounce on Monday as Shanghai and London both stayed shut for May Day, leaving the US Comex derivatives market to make the running.
 
Today's 2.15pm Shanghai auction − the benchmark price in gold's No.1 mining, importing, consumer and central bank-buying nation − then fixed above ¥792 per gram, rising 1.8% from last Wednesday's pre-holiday close.
 
That put China's onshore gold price more than $51 per ounce above comparable quotes in London, heart of the precious metal's international storage and trading network, with the Shanghai gold premium offering dealers more than 6 times the typical incentive for new bullion imports.
 
Chart of Shanghai's PM gold price benchmark plus its Dollar-per-ounce premium/discount to London quotes. Source: BullionVault
 
Last month's new "Action Plan" from Beijing − "developed to implement the guiding opinions of General Secretary Xi Jinping," according to the PBoC's announcement − seeks to expand the use of China's Yuan currency in international finance, building on its growing use in global trade amid US President Trump's tariffs policy shock.
 
"The United States weaponising tariffs has cast doubt over US asset safety, undercut trust in the Dollar, and shaken the greenback's global status," Reuters quotes E.Yongjian, vice general manager of Bank of Communications' research department, speaking at a seminar on Yuan internationalisation.
 
"That, in turn, has made Yuan assets more attractive, and will help broaden cross-border use of the Chinese currency."
 
The SGE in September 2014 launched an international exchange, enabling foreign and domestic holders of CNH − the so-called "offshore Yuan", which is more freely convertible to other currencies than the "onshore" CNY − to trade bullion held in Shanghai's free-trade zone.
 
Trading on the SGEI leapt at first, briefly overtaking volumes in the Exchange's main Au(T+D) contract for onshore metal in March 2015, amid heavy trading and investment more widely using the CNH. 
 
But the international bourse's volumes then collapsed, even as trading volumes in the SGE's domestic contracts set new record highs and despite the Exchange repeatedly extending fee discounts and waivers for handling and storage fees in the SGEI to try and encourage more foreign traders to join.
 
Two of the SGEI's 3 gold contracts have now seen zero or near-zero volumes since late 2016, while the iAu9999 achieved less than 2.0% of its onshore equivalent's turnover during January-to-March this year, according to data published by the Exchange.
 
All 7 of the international board's market-making members today are Chinese banks.
 
Today's Shanghai fix came 4.5% below 22nd April's all-time high of ¥830 per gram.
 
London's 3pm benchmark auction then fixed 1.1% below that day's record US Dollar price of $3433 per Troy ounce.
 
The UK Pound price fixed 1.2% below its mid-April London benchmark peak of £2566, while the gold price in Euros fixed barely €5 per ounce beneath its record of €2993.
 
Gold's record highs and sharp pullbacks over the past month "almost all occurred around the opening hours of the Chinese market" said analysis last week from US investment bank Goldman Sachs, identifying flows through the SGE and Shanghai Futures Exchange as becoming more important to gold's recent price moves than US Comex futures and options. 
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025