BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Retakes $3000, Silver $30 as Trump's Tariffs 'Medicine' Crushes Stocks

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Retakes $3000, Silver $30 as Trump's Tariffs 'Medicine' Crushes Stocks

Monday, 4/07/2025 13:54
GOLD BULLION recovered from a 2.0% plunge early Monday, reversing the first drop through $3000 per Troy ounce since reaching that record price 3 weeks ago in London as global stock markets continued to tumble after US President Donald Trump and his economic team refused to reconsider the massive trade tariffs they announced last week, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.
 
Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 7.8% to an 18-month low, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted by 13.2% and mainland China's CSI 300 plunged 7.1%, making its largest one-day drop since last October.
 
 
European bourses then tumbled more than 5% Monday morning to a 17-month low on the region's Stoxx 600 index, and US stock-index futures were sharply lower in early trading as equity markets again took fright at Trump's "Liberation Day" trade tariffs.
 
Chart of gold in US Dollars vs. the S&P500 index. Source: BullionVault
 
"Someday people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!" said Trump on Sunday, calling the policy "medicine" for the US economy, aimed at reducing cheap imports and boosting domestic manufacturing jobs.
 
"I see no reason that we have to price in a recession," said Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent separately.
 
But the odds of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in May – seen as just a 1-in-10 chance before Trump's "Liberation Day" last Wednesday – have now jumped to 1-in-2, according to betting on interest-rate futures.
 
Futures on New York's S&P500 stock index meantime fell as much as 4.4% having already tumbled 9.1% last week, the worst such drop since the onset of the Covid pandemic in 2020, with more than $5 trillion of market cap erased on Thursday and Friday alone.
 
Spot gold for London settlement in contrast pared an earlier 2.0% drop to 3-week lows, bouncing to $3040 per Troy ounce after dropping $27 below the $3000 level before falling back to trade $150 below last Tuesday's all-time London benchmarking high of $3167.
 
"The sharp drop in stock prices triggered margin calls for hedge funds last week, prompting them to sell gold and raise cash," says Bruce Ikemizu, chief director of the Japan Bullion Market Association.
 
"We don't expect the gold sell-off to be prolonged," says Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at Australasian bank ANZ.
 
Prices for silver, which finds nearly 60% of its annual demand from industrial uses, today recovered an earlier drop of 4.3% to 7-month lows, rallying back above $30 per Troy ounce.
 
That still put the grey metal at Great Depression-era lows when priced against gold, with the Gold/Silver Ratio trading at 100.
 
Industrially-vital copper meantime fell another 1.1% after plummeting 14.2% last week, while crude oil slid 3.0% further after sinking 8.9% over the previous 5 sessions.
 
"Below $3000, I believe central bank buying is likely to provide support for gold, " says Ikemizu at the JBMA, "just like the surge we saw from Thursday's lows."
 
The People's Bank of China added 3 tonnes to its gold reserves in March to 2292 tonnes, the fifth consecutive month of reported purchases, according to data published by – the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in China. 
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Atsuko Whitehouse is the Head of the Japanese Market at BullionVault and the Editor of Japanese GoldNews.

See all articles by Atsuko Whitehouse here.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025