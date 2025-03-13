BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Hits New Dollar Record, $25 Off $3000, as Trump's Trade War Worsens

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Hits New Dollar Record, $25 Off $3000, as Trump's Trade War Worsens

Thursday, 3/13/2025 15:45
The PRICE of GOLD jumped through last month's all-time record highs in US Dollar terms Thursday, peaking within 1% of $3000 per Troy ounce as New York's stock markets fell yet again on the latest escalation in President Trump's import tariff trade war.
 
Despite US inflation on the Producer Price Index slowing sharply to 3.2% per year – extending the slowdown shown in yesterday's Consumer Price data – tech stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index lost a further 0.8% while Washington's annual borrowing costs on 10-year Treasury bonds rose to new 2-week highs above 4.34%.
 
 
Jumping to late-February's London gold price benchmark peak of $2953 per Troy ounce, gold priced in Dollars then leapt to $2975, trading 8.0% higher from 1st November, eve of Trump's re-election to the White House.
 
That matches the Trump-to-date gains for UK Pound and Euro gold investors, too.
 
Gold's price performance (100 = 1 Nov 2024) in USD, GBP, EUR. Source: BullionVault
 
"Gold's price strength to date [is] primarily being driven by investors' and official institutions' greater willingness to pay for its lack of credit or counterparty risk," says a note from Australian bank Macquarie's analyst Marcus Garvey.
 
Hiking Macquarie's forecast for 2025's peak price from $3050 to $3500 per Troy ounce, consumer demand remains solid given the speed of gold's new record highs, Garvey says, with gold-backed ETF investment trusts seeing "ample scope" for fresh inflows.
 
Strategists at French bank BNP Paribas also raised their end-year prediction, up $100 from $3000 because "Trump tariff chaos and geopolitical shifts...have added a new layer of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, providing a significant boost to gold."
 
"The potential for slower growth, higher inflation has been one of the key drivers why investors have really turned to gold this year," says Joni Teves, precious metals strategist at Swiss bank and London bullion market clearer UBS, repeating her outlook for gold to peak at $3100 before the end of the year.
 
"There's still a strong case for investors to add gold to their portfolios as a diversifier. If we get to a point where stagflationary fears start to gain momentum, that creates upside risks for gold."
 
Lambasting the European Union as "one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world...formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States," US President Trump today announced 200% tariffs on all wine, Champagne and other alcohol exports from the 27-nation trading bloc after the EU put a 50% tariff on American whiskey in retaliation for Trump's own tit-for-tat levies.
 
Russia meantime rebuked the 'temporary ceasefire' agreed by Ukraine at this week's talks with the USA and other Western powers in Saudi Arabia.
 
"It is impossible to allocate [10%] for defense spending," said Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai overnight after Donald Trump called for the island to pay more towards its own defence against the People's Republic of China.
 
Silver prices meantime fixed around $33.16 per Troy ounce at midday in London, the highest LBMA benchmark since Halloween and less than 4% below 23rd October's 12-year high, before rising another 50 cents in spot-market trade.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

  

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025