GOLD PRICES surged to a record high above $2956 on Monday, following the release of stagflationary US economic data, while the giant gold SPDR Gold Trust ETF grew at its fastest pace since the Covid crisis, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

Spot gold climbed 0.3% to touch a fresh peak of $2956 per ounce Monday lunch time before giving up its earlier gains.

“US economic data—from consumer sentiment to housing and services—was terrible and highly stagflationary, which was enough to spook risk assets with a wipe out in US stocks,” said Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at Swiss refining and finance group MKS Pamp.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a rebound on Monday after US stocks sold off on Friday.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed 1.7% lower last session, the biggest daily drop so far in 2025. It came after the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell nearly 10%, while the five-year inflation outlook in the survey was a 30-year high of 3.5% as consumers expressed concerns over higher inflation due to potential new tariffs.

Additionally, US existing home sales declined more than expected and the US service Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) dropped into contraction territory for February, according to S&P Global.