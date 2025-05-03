BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Germany's 'Debt Explosion' Knocks Gold 5% Off Euro Record

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Germany's 'Debt Explosion' Knocks Gold 5% Off Euro Record

Wednesday, 3/05/2025 17:08
GOLD PRICES rose for Dollar investors but sank against a surging Euro on Wednesday as Germany's "debt explosion" to boost defense and infrastructure spending as the USA stops supporting Ukraine spurred a crash in European bond prices and drove a jump in the region's stock markets.
 
Silver rose even in Euro terms, with the more industrially useful precious metal – needed in defense as well as solar energy and electronics systems – at $32.50 and €30.23 per Troy ounce.
 
Markets had been pricing another 1/4-point cut to Euro interest rates from the European Central Bank for Thursday's March meeting, but borrowing costs for Germany – the 20-nation currency union's largest economy – leapt by that much today in the bonds market.
 
Betting on US Fed interest rates, in contrast, pointed lower again after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the White House is "set on bringing interest rates down",  taking the market's consensus forecast for Christmas 2025 down to 3.57% per annum.
 
Extending this week's plunge on estimates that the world's largest economy is already in recession, that's the lowest such market forecast for the Fed funds rate since before Donald Trump won November's US presidential election.
 
The Euro currency leapt by more than 1% versus the Dollar for the 3rd day running, crushing gold prices to a 1-month low beneath €2714 per Troy ounce.
 
That put bullion for German, French, Italian and other Euro investors down 5.0% from mid-February's fresh record gold highs.
 
Frankfurt's Dax index of German corporate shares in contrast rose to fresh all-time highs, leaping by 3.5% to more than reverse Tuesday's steep Trump tariff sell-off and led higher by construction, industrial and defense stocks.
 
Chart of Germany's Dax stock index vs. the Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC (denominated in EUR)
 
Barely a week after saying there would be no "quick reforms" to Berlin's 'debt brake' rules on government borrowing, last month's election winner Friedrich Merz of the CDU party said "the rule for our defence now has to be 'whatever it takes'," and also proposed infrastructure spending worth half-a-trillion euros to 2035.
 
Berlin's borrowing costs today leapt by 1/4 of a point to 2.75% per annum on 10-year bonds, the sharpest rise in Bund yields since the Covid Crisis of early 2020.
 
"A real debt explosion awaits Germany," says newspaper Die Welt. "The public is worried: Who is going to pay for all of this? Is Germany's sacred AAA credit rating now in jeopardy? And can growth make up for it all?"
 
With the European Union proposing to borrow a further €150 billion to fund what Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calls "rearmament...in the most momentous and dangerous of times",  France's 10-year OAT yield also hit a 16-month high.
 
Like the Euro, the UK Pound today hit 16-week highs versus the Dollar as the left-leaning Government of Keir Starmer announced cuts to welfare payments a week after cutting the foreign aid budget to help fund a surge of military investment.
 
That held the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce unchanged for the week so far at £2270.
 
US Dollar gold prices meantime touched 1-week highs at $2929 per Troy ounce while the S&P500 stock index slipped 0.5%, taking it 2.0% lower for 2025 to date, as Washington's 10-year borrowing costs traded 0.1 percentage points above yesterday's 4-month low of 4.14% per annum.
 
Home-buyers in the bottom 50% of US income earners have been "crushed by high interest rates" during the Democrat Biden administration, Trump's finance minister – hedge fund manager Scott Bessent – added in last night's interview with Fox News.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

  

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025