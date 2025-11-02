BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Hits 8th Record in 9 Days as Trump Threatens More Tariffs

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Hits 8th Record in 9 Days as Trump Threatens More Tariffs

Tuesday, 2/11/2025 16:18
GOLD PRICES fell hard Tuesday after setting the 8th new all-time high in 9 sessions, trading back below $2900 per Troy ounce in London's bullion market as No.1 consumer China showed weak demand, the 'arb' with New York's Comex futures market retreated again despite President Trump threatening more trade tariffs, and US Fed chairman Jerome Powell said he's "in no rush" to cut the cost of borrowing Dollars.
 
The price of gold bullion in London spiked as high as $2942 per Troy ounce in early Asian trade, but then sank by 2.0% down to $2882, before rallying towards the $2900 mark again.
 
Shanghai gold prices meantime set a fresh record at ¥690 per gram before falling to ¥684 and showing a discount against London quotes of more than $11 per ounce, deterring new bullion imports.
 
The gap between London quotes and New York's most-active CME gold futures contract then eased towards $20 per ounce, more than halving the arbitrage offered to new deliveries into the USA since it peaked at $50 ahead of President Trump's re-inauguration.
 
Gold priced in US Dollars, past 7 days. Source: BullionVault
 
"Geopolitical uncertainty should continue to underpin gold’s appeal," says Swiss banking giant and London bullion clearer UBS.
 
"Notably, it could take time for investors to evaluate the trajectory of US tariffs [and] the US President’s offer to take over the Gaza Strip.
 
"Although the Fed is unlikely to cut rates in the coming months, we do still expect further easing later in the year as inflation falls and growth cools. This fall in US rates lowers the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding assets such as gold...[and] gold’s appeal as a store of value and hedge against uncertainty has again proven itself to many investors."
 
Confirming 25% tariffs on all US imports of aluminum and steel staring in mid-March, President Trump also said overnight that he will impose "reciprocal" tariffs against nations applying tariffs to US products.
 
"It's not fair," said Trump. "Other countries have taken advantage of us for so many years, and now all of a sudden, we're not allowed to have tariffs?"
 
With the Dollar edging back on the FX market despite Powell and Trump's comments, the UK gold price meantime spiked to a new record £2381 per Troy ounce while Euro gold prices hit €2856 before also dropping back to halve this week's gain so far at 1.4%.
 
Silver also fell with gold, spiking down to a 1-week low of $31.26 per Troy ounce before similarly recovering the past 24 hours' action to trade back close to $32.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

  

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025