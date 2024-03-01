GOLD and SILVER PRICES fell sharply on Wednesday, erasing 2024's early gains despite political violence spreading across the Middle East from Israel, Gaza and the Red Sea to Iran and Lebanon as betting on steep US interest-rate cuts in 2024 receded.

Down almost $25 to a 2-week low beneath $2040 per Troy ounce against a rebounding US Dollar – and trading over $100 below the all-time record gold price spike of this time last month – the drop in the 'safe haven' precious metal was outpaced by more industrially-useful silver, down 3.7% to 3-week lows beneath $23.

Ahead of Wednesday's US job openings data and the release of meeting minutes from the Fed's December 'no change' decision, betting that the US central bank will cut Dollar interest rates at its end-January meeting has now sunk from almost 1-in-5 positions to barely 1-in-10 since this time last week, according to the CME derivatives exchange's FedWatch tool.

While March remains the consensus bet for the first cut, betting on 'no change' that month has now risen from 1-in-10 to more than 1-in-4.

With gold priced in the Dollar losing 1.2% for the day, the US currency rose for a 5th session running on the FX market from last week's 5-month lows.

European stock markets meanwhile lost over 1% on average after the US Nasdaq 100 tech index dropped 1.7% on the first trading session of 2024 on Tuesday, falling further from Christmas Week's new all-time high.

With Western investment sentiment towards gold and silver at record lows in 2023, Tuesday's $5 gain the global gold price saw giant bullion-backed ETF trust fund the GLD shrink yet again as shareholders took profit, dropping in size back towards November's multi-year lows.

Silver's largest such ETF – the iShares SLV product – also shrank, down by another 0.1% yesterday to its smallest in a month.

Already flooded with customer selling, the formerly hot gold coin and small-bar markets of Germany and Austria continue to see heavy profit-taking, according to GoldReporter.de , with retailers offering to buy back only at "significant discounts" to the bullion price.

Israel's military says it is on "high readiness for any scenario" after 7 officials from Hamas were killed in a drone strike in southern Beirut, a stronghold of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the political-terrorist group's deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri.

Euro gold prices fell less steeply than Dollar bullion, down towards 2023's record-high finish at €1870 per Troy ounce, while the UK Pound gold price hit 1-week lows at £1616.