The GOLD PRICE went into 2024 on Friday in London with a new year-end, quarter-end, month-end and weekend record high in terms of the US Dollar, rising 13.7% from the final trading day of last December.

Across the year, the London PM gold auction averaged $1940 per Troy ounce, rising 7.8% from 2022 and outstripping the consensus forecast made by analysts entering this year's LBMA competition back in January by just over $80 per Troy ounce.

"Although US interest rates [were] expected to stay above 5% for 2023," said the entry from Bruce Ikemizu of the Japan Bullion Market Association – this year's winning forecaster with an annual average prediction of $1950 – "gold already has some antibody to higher interest rates.

"Focus is more on the de-dollarisation from multi-polarisation of the world. More and more central banks will consider gold value over the fiat currencies."

While the Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged at a 2-decade high of 5.33% earlier this month, the US central bank flipped to predicting three rate cuts or more, down to 4.60%, across 2024.

Traders in interest-rate futures now expect 3 further rate cuts from there, betting on average that the Fed will end next year at 3.80% according to the CME derivatives exchange's FedWatch tool , with the first cut coming in March.

In contrast to gold, the price of silver ended 2023 dead-flat from the prior year in Dollar terms, fixing at midday Friday in London around $23.80 per Troy ounce, 15 cents below last December's finish.

Global stock markets slipped Friday but showed a rise of 22.0% for the year on the MSCI World Index, led by a rise of 24.3% in the US S&P500 index and a rise of 55.6% in the tech-stocks Nasdaq 100.

Government bond prices also slipped Friday, edging the yield offered to new buyers of 10-year US Treasury debt up to 3.88% per annum – like the Dollar silver price, unchanged from the end of 2022.

Although base metal copper made a 2.0% rise for the year, albeit 35 cents lower per pound from mid-January's 7-month peak, most industrial commodities fell across 2023, with Brent crude oil down 9.1% in Dollar terms – its first year-on-year loss since 2020 – despite Opec-Plus cartel leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia continuing to restrict output in a bid to offset weaker demand from world No.2 economy China.