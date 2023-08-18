CONTINUED selling of gold-backed trust funds saw gold prices hold at 5-month lows beneath $1900 per Troy ounce Friday, down $20 for the week as gold ETFs suffered their 4th consecutive week of liquidation by investors following 'hawkish' comments on inflation and interest rates from US central bank the Federal Reserve.

Global stock markets fell hard, down almost 1% for the day on the MSCI World Index, as bond prices continued to fall – driving borrowing costs higher – after Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's July interest-rate rise, with real interest rates in the US bond market holding near yesterday's jump to the highest since 2009 at 1.96% per annum on 10-year TIPS.

With gold priced in the Dollar falling overnight to $1885 per Troy ounce, the lowest since mid-March – eve of the SVB and wider mini-crisis in US regional banking – the joint bullion holdings of the GLD and IAU combined have shrunk to the smallest since March 2020, when the Covid pandemic starting in China went global.

"Outflows from global gold ETFs continued in July but narrowed compared to June," says commentary from the mining industry's World Gold Council, reviewing last month's action.