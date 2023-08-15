Gold Holds $1900 after Strong US Retail Sales and China’s Surprise Rate Cut

GOLD PRICED in the US dollar briefly dropped to a 7-week low below $1900 with strong US retail sales, while the gold premium in China rose to 10-month highs, as Beijing’s surprise rate cut deepened concerns over the health of the world second largest economy, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

The US Commerce Department's report released on Tuesday showed that US retail sales rose 0.7% last month after hitting 0.3% in June, adding to evidence that the US economy remains on a strong footing.

Gold priced in the US dollar dropped to $1896 per ounce, the lowest since the end of June 2023, before recovering to its psychological level of $1900.

China’s central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates, the most since 2020 an hour before the release of a batch of July data on Tuesday.

"All the main activity indicators undershot consensus expectations in July, with most either stagnant or barely expanding in month on month terms," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, economist at Capital Economics.

Global stocks remained at near five-week lows on Tuesday as Europe’s Stoxx 600 declined 0.7%, while Asian shares were down 0.4% as US equity futures pointed to a drop at the open. Ten-year US Treasury yields – a benchmark rate for government as well as many finance and commercial borrowing – meanwhile rose to a nine-month high at around 4.23% as a selloff in bonds. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate, which affects loans to financial institutions, by 15 basis points to 2.5%, its lowest level since it was launched in 2014. Gold prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange meantime edged higher to 2-week high at ¥456 per gram as it continued to show a premium of multi-month highs to London, increasing to $43 per ounce on Tuesday, after wholesale bullion in the metal’s No.1 consumer market increased the weekly average to $36 last week, the highest since October 2022 when gold priced in Yuan was 17% lower.