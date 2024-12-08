BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Hits One-Week High Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Anticipated US Data Releases

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

World's Central Bank Gold Reserves and Interactive Map

Monday, 8/12/2024 17:20

Mapping the world's central-bank gold, GDP, population & capital flows...

COMPARE THE WORLD's gold reserves, population, gold per capita and searches for 'gold price' with our sortable table.

How much gold does the US have? Which countries Central Banks have the most gold per capita and how have countries gold reserves changed in the past 5 years?

The Swiss Central Bank continues to hold by far the most gold per head with 118 grams for for every persoon living in Switzerland.

The Turkish Central Bank holds the 10th most gold and proportionally as a nation the Turks search for 'gold price' significantly more than anyone else, although those in Austria, Lichtenstein and Germany also demonstrate a high interest in the price of gold.

Simply click in the column headings of the table below to sort the data.

Central Bank Gold Reserves

 

* Estimated data.

 

The interactive map  below enables you to compare gold reserves, population, gold per capita, balance of payments and GDP (gross domestic product) from 2000 to 2016.

Did you know that when comparing countries balance of payments the US with -$463bn lagged 7th placed Netherlands (+$65bn) by 144 places?

Gold Reserves

 

Top Ten

© BullionVault Ltd 2019

Compare Gold Reserves

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sources:
gold.org
worldbank.org
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

See all articles by Gold Bug here.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Luxury and power Persia to Greece

An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault

BullionVault Ltd © 2024