Mapping the world's central-bank gold, GDP, population & capital flows...

COMPARE THE WORLD's gold reserves, population, gold per capita and searches for 'gold price' with our sortable table.

How much gold does the US have? Which countries Central Banks have the most gold per capita and how have countries gold reserves changed in the past 5 years?

The Swiss Central Bank continues to hold by far the most gold per head with 118 grams for for every persoon living in Switzerland.

The Turkish Central Bank holds the 10th most gold and proportionally as a nation the Turks search for 'gold price' significantly more than anyone else, although those in Austria, Lichtenstein and Germany also demonstrate a high interest in the price of gold.

Simply click in the column headings of the table below to sort the data.

Central Bank Gold Reserves

* Estimated data.

The interactive map below enables you to compare gold reserves, population, gold per capita, balance of payments and GDP (gross domestic product) from 2000 to 2016.

Did you know that when comparing countries balance of payments the US with -$463bn lagged 7th placed Netherlands (+$65bn) by 144 places?

Gold Reserves Top Ten © BullionVault Ltd 2019 Compare Gold Reserves

Sources:

gold.org

worldbank.org