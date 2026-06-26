Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold and Silver Rally on Doubts Over US Inflation and Fed Rate Hikes

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Alan Greenspan: Time to 'Fess Up

Fri, 26-Jun-2026 12:39

Mumbly-fumbly from the Maestro...

WE KNEW. He knew. We knew he knew. And − the final turn of the screw − he knew that we knew, writes Bill Bonner for his Bonner Private Research readers.

Yet the man sat there mum as a carp, his lips sealed. The surest way to keep a reputation for wisdom is to say nothing that can ever be checked.

We had got him into our office in Baltimore − Dan Denning, David Stockman, and your correspondent − to put the question to him plainly.

He was past ninety. The honors were all banked, the pensions all drawing interest, the obituaries already set in type somewhere in a drawer at The Times. A man so situated has no earthly reason to dissemble. He has outlived every motive for the lie.

It was the hour, we reckoned, for the confession.

For here was a fellow who 'wrote the book' on how counterfeit money picks the pocket of the honest. He understood − none better − that to run the printing press is to file silently away at the savings of the thrifty and to hand the clipped shavings, gratis, to the spendthrift and the speculator. He knew the trick cold.

So we asked him: Knowing it, why in the name of sanity did you do it? You, of all the men alive, held the lever. Why let the engine scream off its rails?

And the old conjurer gave us the mumbly-fumbly − that fog of subordinate clauses and qualified retractions that bamboozled a whole generation of congressmen and made him the high priest of American financial claptrap.

But man, the most ingenious of the animals, is also the most artfully self-deceiving. Each of us schemes after his own idol. One sweats at the gymnasium to flex a bicep; another marshals ranks of armed men to impose his will upon the map; a third hoards dollars, a fourth chases skirts, a fifth merely wants to be thought the cleverest fellow in the room. But under every one of these appetites runs the same buried river: the craving to stand out, to be reckoned worthy, to matter.

In the old brute days, a man fought for the right to breed...or even to exist. The modern article connives instead − and as a conniver there has never lived a finer specimen than Alan Greenspan.

The draft board turned him down in WWII for "a spot on his lung". Whatever the spot was, it did not hinder him from blowing a creditable clarinet and saxophone, nor from outlasting the doctors by some eighty-two years. At such an age there is no need to ask the cause of death, but The Times, supplies one anyway: the complications of Parkinson's.

In the 1950s his first wife led him to the feet of Ayn Rand, and he was promptly baptized in the cold waters of "objectivism" and the Austrian creed. The doctrine is simple and, so far as it goes, sound: that whenever the politicians lay their meddling fingers upon the delicate machinery of a real economy − fixing a price here, printing a banknote there, taxing, tariffing − they corrupt the whole apparatus and turn honest exchange into a swindle.

Tampering with the money was the cardinal sin. Greenspan thought it grave enough to write a tract upon, in 1966, under the title "Gold and Economic Freedom". He pronounced the printing of money to be precisely what it is: "a scheme for the hidden confiscation of wealth."

Rand was in raptures when her smooth disciple was summoned to Washington. Now, she crowed, she had 'her man' at the Fed.

She did not have him long. Principles are cheap furniture for a struggling philosopher or a journeyman saxophonist; he may keep them about the parlor all his life and dust them fondly. But the Chairmanship of the Federal Reserve calls for principles of another make. Volcker had wrestled the inflationary beast to the floor, now the politicians could spend and borrow more freely. But they needed THEIR man at the Fed.

There lay Greenspan's true historic office. The famous "Greenspan put" was nothing grander than this: he stood ready to catch every gambler who flung himself off the ledge − and so, he presided over the largest carnival of phony prosperity the world has ever staged.

Handre:

"From August 1987 to January 2006 Greenspan sat atop the Federal Reserve and did the opposite of everything his essay defended. After the 1987 crash he flooded the banks with liquidity and taught a generation of traders that the central bank would catch them every time they fell. They named the reflex after him: the Greenspan put.

"He cut the federal funds rate to 1 percent by June 2003 and held it there, and you watched housing prices detach from any sane relationship to income. Mortgage credit gushed. He went on television in February 2004 and suggested Americans consider adjustable-rate mortgages, roughly eighteen months before he started hiking rates into those very borrowers. The man who warned in 1966 about the hidden confiscation of wealth engineered the largest credit distortion in postwar history."

Beneath the notice of his death on Facebook there are gathered dozens of mourners, heads bowed around the coffin, in a posture of reverence. A "great economist," sighs one. He "helped us through a crisis," murmurs another − the crisis being, of course, the one he himself had manufactured. A third lays a wreath upon the long years of "public service." The Times joins the chorus and out-gushes them all:

"At the peak of his fame, as the economy boomed in the late 1990s, his merest phrase could send the markets sharply up or down, and his face, behind thick glasses, was as familiar as any movie star's."

So, the old scalawag got what he was after. The applause, the awe, the oracle's mystery preserved intact...Alleluia, even unto the grave.

Requiescat.

 

New York Times best-selling finance author Bill Bonner founded The Agora, a worldwide community for private researchers and publishers, in 1979. Financial analysts within the group exposed and predicted some of the world's biggest shifts since, starting with the fall of the Soviet Union back in the late 1980s, to the collapse of the Dot Com (2000) and then mortgage finance (2008) bubbles, and the election of President Trump (2016). Sharing his personal thoughts and opinions each day from 1999 in the globally successful Daily Reckoning and then his Diary of a Rogue Economist, Bonner now makes his views and ideas available alongside analysis from a small hand-picked team of specialists through Bonner Private Research.

See full archive of Bill Bonner articles

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Add BullionVault as one of your preferred information sources on Google

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
6 May 2026

Gold Investor Index

Gold fever cools

 

 

 

CNBC-e
12 February 2026 (in English)

Too hot, too fast

 

 

 

BBC 5 Live
28 May 2026

BBC Radio 5 Live

Start at 1:08

 

 

 

LBMA
28 October 2025 

Metals in motion

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...