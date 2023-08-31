NEW U.S. INFLATION data left gold and silver prices unmoved Thursday in London, with FX and equity markets also little changed after the cost of living on the PCE measure came in matching analysts' consensus forecasts.

Gold settled in Shanghai set another new record in Chinese Yuan overnight as PMI economic activity surveys said the world's 2nd largest economy continues to stall.

US inflation excluding food and fuel on the personal consumption expenditures index – the Federal Reserve's preferred measure – accelerated 0.1 points in July from June's 21-month low of 4.1%, still twice the Fed's 2.0% target for core PCE inflation.

With overnight interest rates now raised to a ceiling of 5.5% per annum, "We see the current stance of policy as restrictive," said the Fed's chairman Jerome Powell last week in his annual address to the Jackson Hole central bank symposium in Wyoming, "[and] we are committed to...sustaining [that] to bring inflation down."

"This suggests that Fed Funds have peaked," notes bullion-market analyst Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX, "[which] should be supportive for the gold and silver price."

"We are buyers of gold on weakness or declines in rates," said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, in a note Monday.