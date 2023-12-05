SILVER and GOLD prices both rallied from sharp falls in London trade Friday, recovering from 6-week and 1-week lows respectively in Dollar terms as the US currency trimmed its strongest gain in 3 months and Western stock markets also bounced with bond prices.

Gold dropped near $2000 per ounce before regaining $17 to set its 3rd highest-ever Friday finish in London in Dollar terms while edging a new record weekend level in Euros above €1855.

The silver price had earlier fixed at midday around $23.85 per ounce – down $1 from noon Thursday and $2 below last Friday's London benchmarking to show its steepest weekly plunge since October.

Silver then reduced that 7.7% week-on-week price drop, rising back to $24 in spot bullion trade.

The Dollar Index meantime held on track for its sharpest week-on-week rise since mid-February, when minutes from that month's Fed rate-rise meeting backed what chairman Jerome Powell had said after that decision, that "ongoing [interest-rate] increases will be appropriate [and] I don't see us cutting rates this year."

While all-but 0.2% of betting on year-end Fed futures still sees the US central bank cutting rates by Christmas, the consensus forecast according to the CME derivatives exchange's FedWatch tool has now risen to 4.49%, up nearly 10 basis points from last weekend and sharply above the 1-month low of 4.19% set on Thursday last week.

That day saw gold prices spike to a new spot-market record of $2078 and silver touched a 13-month high at $26.14 per ounce after the Fed raised rates to a ceiling of 5.25% but said monetary policy will now be "data dependent"

"Precious metals and especially silver [have] near-perfect conditions for the ongoing bull market," said analysis from US financial giant Citi as silver hit $26 per ounce in mid-April, projecting another 18% jump to $30 per ounce "in the coming months."

With silver's year-to-date average rising 6.3% so far from 2022's annual price amid the US regional bank and Credit Suisse crisis, "There's a lot more room to run," said Mike DiRienzo, executive director of industry association The Silver Institute earlier this week, but for global demand, "It's going to be hard [for 2023] to get to last year's record level."

"As of now, we’re getting a much-needed pullback, but everything is pointing up medium term/long term in gold and silver," said US coin and bar retailers Sprott Money amid Thursday's plunge.

Euro gold prices today rose towards a record-high Friday finish above €1855 per ounce as new data said annual inflation in France and Spain last month came in as analysts forecast at 6.9% and 4.1% respectively.

The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce also rose, recovering a dip below £1600 to head for its 4th highest-ever weekly finish at £1612 after the Office for National Statistics said the UK economy shrank 0.3% in March but grew 0.1% across the first quarter of 2023 as a whole.

With the European Central Bank's Christine Lagarde repeating yesterday that inflation across the 19-nation Eurozone remains "too high for too long", the Bank of England forecast on Thursday that UK inflation – currently running in double digits – won't fall to its 2.0% target until 2025

Following yesterday's UK rate hike, both the BoE and the ECB have now raised the cost of borrowing to the highest since 2008 at 4.50% and 3.75%.