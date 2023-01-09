BullionVault
Gold News

Live support

NEED HELP? ASK US NOW

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Price Rebound Fades as Dollar, Rates Rally on 'Less Awful' Data

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold in History

Gold Books

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Price Rebound Fades as Dollar, Rates Rally on 'Less Awful' Data

Friday, 9/01/2023 16:56
GOLD PRICES fell into Friday's London benchmark auction this afternoon, cutting the precious metal's weekly gain to 1.2% for Dollar investors as mixed new on the US jobs market was followed by less-awful data from the manufacturing sector.
 
While US factory activity shrank for the 10th month running in August, it contracted at the slowest pace since February, today's ISM PMI survey said, proving better than analysts had forecast.
 
Against that, non-farm payrolls across the whole economy grew faster than expected on Friday's estimate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
 
But average wage growth slowed beneath 4.3% per year, the weakest in over 2 years and barely matching the latest reported pace of inflation on the Federal Reserve's preferred core PCE index, while the unemployment rate rose 3 tenths of a point to 3.8%, the worst since January 2022 – back before the Fed began raising interest rates to counter the worst inflation in 4 decades.
 
Dollar gold prices touched $1952 per Troy ounce on that 'NFP' news, the highest spot-market quote since the start of last month, before dropping 0.9% as London's physical bullion trading shut for the weekend.
 
Gold priced in US Dollars. Source: BullionVault
 
Both the Dollar and longer-term US borrowing costs went in the other direction, dropping on the jobs figures before rebounding to 3-session highs on the FX and bond markets.
 
"If the economy can continue to expand and the labor market can cool at a slow pace," one pundit told Insider after the NFP report, "then the Fed can afford to leave rates where they are and patiently wait for higher rates to do their work" in reducing inflation, thereby inviting US stock markets to rally.
 
But like gold prices, US stock markets initially rose on the jobs data before giving back Friday's gains on the less-weak-than-expected PMI figures.
 
Silver also rose with gold prices before dropping back, spiking 20 cents below Wednesday's 6-week high of $25.00 per Troy ounce and then falling over 60 cents within an hour of the ISM PMI report.
 
Factory activity in China also came in less-bad than analysts expected for August today. But the 20-nation Eurozone proved worse even than last month's preliminary reading, with manufacturing powerhouse Germany giving its 2nd worst reading since the depths of the first-wave Covid lockdown catastrophe in spring 2020.
 
Losing 1.4% across August in Dollar terms, gold bullion held dead-flat in Sterling and rose 0.3% in Euros to its highest monthly finish in three.
 
Today's Dollar rebound after the ISM data saw both the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce and the Euro gold price rise to their highest since mid-June, reaching £1538 and coming within €3 of €1800 respectively.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver and platinum market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...

Luxury and power Persia to Greece

An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault

BullionVault Ltd © 2023