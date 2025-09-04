BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Trade War Latest: Gold Price Forecasts Raised, Silver 2025 Cut

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Trade War Latest: Gold Price Forecasts Raised, Silver 2025 Cut

Wednesday, 4/09/2025 14:51
The PRICE of GOLD jumped within $100 of last week's record high in London trade Wednesday but silver prices struggled as the US and China piled fresh trade tariffs on each other's exports and the slump in global stock markets resumed.
 
With the worsening trade war seeing the US Government tax imports of any Chinese goods by 104% starting today, Beijing hiked China's tariffs on US imports by 50 percentage points overnight to 84%.
 
But while Japanese and European equity bourses sank again, Shanghai's CSI300 index rose 1.0% and Hong Kong shares added 0.7% after the People's Bank said yesterday it is supporting active purchases of domestic stocks by the country's sovereign wealth fund
 
"$200 'Trump chaos' premium [is now] added to [our] original gold forecast," says a note from strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp, raising her 2025 average price prediction to $2950 per Troy ounce.
 
In contrast, "$2 discount on original silver forecast," Shiels says, "given negative effect of trade war on industrial demand."
 
Gold and silver's annual average price since 2005. Source: BullionVault
 
Shiels' original 2025 gold-price forecast was in line with the consensus among bullion-market analysts entering trade association the LBMA's annual survey, with those 36 entrants calling as a group for $2736 per Troy ounce, a rise of 14.7% from 2024's new record average.
 
For silver, Shiels came into 2025 as the most bullish forecaster, predicting a new record annual average for the industrially useful precious metal of $36.50 against the consensus call for $32.86, itself a 16.0% rise from 2024's twelve-year high.
 
Gold's price in terms of silver today rose above 101, a level for the Gold-Silver Ratio not seen outside of global economic recessions or depression.
 
"The bull case for gold remains strong despite this week's correction," says a note from analysts at German finance group Deutsche Bank, raising their annual average 2025 gold price forecast yet again, this time by over $400 per ounce to $3139.
 
Gold today jumped to $3075 per Troy ounce in London spot trade, the highest since Friday, while silver held little changed above $30.40.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025