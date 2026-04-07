Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Silver and Gold Slip as Trump's 'Destroy Iran' Deadline Nears

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Silver and Gold Slip as Trump's 'Destroy Iran' Deadline Nears

Tue, 07-Apr-2026 14:48

SILVER and GOLD PRICES slipped Tuesday but held onto most of Easter Week's strong rally as US President Trump vowed not to chicken out of destroying Iran tonight unless Tehran re-opens the Strait of Hormuz before his latest deadline, now set for 8pm Washington time.

With central banks meeting this week expected to hold or even cut interest rates despite the Iran War's energy shock to inflation, gold prices traded around $4650 per Troy ounce, down $25 from last Thursday's finish at what was a record high when first reached in mid-January.

Silver showed twice the loss from Easter Weekend in percentage terms at 1.5%, trading as low as what was a new all-time high at Christmas around $71.50 per Troy ounce.

Both gold and silver showed strong gains last week as market-based inflation expectations rose alongside US crude oil prices. But while West Texas Intermediate jumped back to start-March's sudden 4-year highs above $110 per barrel, the so-called '5-over-5' inflation forecast edged up from what had been its softest reading in almost 12 months.

St.Louis Fed chart of 5-over-5 inflation expectations vs. WTI crude oil prices

"This week's set-up is about as event-dense as it gets," says a note from precious metals strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp.

Pointing to Trump's "live geopolitical headline expiring on Tuesday," Shiels says this week also brings US inflation data on the PCE measure for February on Thursday plus CPI inflation for March on Friday, "both expected to surprise to the upside."

But despite the Iran War's oil-and-gas energy shock driving global inflation higher, this week's central-bank interest rate decisions come amid "a global easing cycle quietly reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets [such as gold and silver]" Shiels adds, with New Zealand on Wednesday widely expected to cut the cost of borrowing as economic growth suffers.

India follows on Wednesday, with analysts expecting no change as the Sensex stock index jumped today, while Poland and South Korea are expected to hold interest rates unchanged on Thursday and Friday within what Shiels at MKS calls the "broader global easing cycle that has been a quiet but persistent tailwind for gold since late 2024."

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump told Iran by tweet this morning after declaring at the weekend that Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one...

"Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell...

"I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," the Commander-in-Chief added this morning after telling reporters on Monday that he's "not worried at all" about committing war crimes by attacking civilian infrastructure.

While gold and silver prices slipped Tuesday, European bourses erased earlier gains and New York opened the day lower after reversing 2/5ths of the S&P500 index's steep drop since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on the last day of February.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
2 April 2026

Gold Investor Index

Record buyers

 

 

 

CNBC-e
12 February 2026 (in English)

Too hot, too fast

 

 

 

BBC R4 Today
23 December 2025

Gold jumps

 

 

 

LBMA
28 October 2025 

Metals in motion

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...