BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Silver Spikes Near 3-Year High as Comex FOMO Sees Gold Price Hit Fresh Record

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold in History

Gold Books

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Archive

More...

List of authors

Silver Spikes Near 3-Year High as Comex FOMO Sees Gold Price Hit Fresh Record

Monday, 4/08/2024 15:21
GOLD prices hit fresh all-time highs in all major currencies on Monday, while silver climbed towards a 3-year high against the US Dollar after speculators increased their net bullish positions in Comex futures and options, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.
 
Having risen 3.8% across the first week of April – the fastest gold price rise since the first week of March – spot gold prices in the US Dollar today set another record high at $2351 per Troy ounce as Chinese traders returned to the market following the Qingming festival, before dropping back $25 in London trade to trade unchanged from the weekend.
 
"Gold's continued focus [is] on momentum and FOMO", says derivatives platform Saxo Bank's strategy team, pointing to the 'fear of missing out' among speculators in futures, options, CFDs and other leveraged contracts as gold prices rise.
 
Silver prices also climbed overnight, touching $28.08 per Troy ounce – the highest since June 2021 – before trading 65 cents lower, also back to the weekend's level.
 
Last week the more industrially-useful metal surged by 9.1% in Dollar terms, its fastest weekly gain at London's midday benchmarking auction since the first-wave Covid crisis in August 2020.
 
Latest data shows that hedge funds and other leveraged speculators in Comex silver futures and options increased their net bullish bets by 1-in-8 as a group in the week-ending last Tuesday, back up towards mid-March's 100-week high.
 
Chart of Managed Money's net speculative position in silver futures and options. Source: BullionVault via CFTC data, LBMA prices
 
That level of 'Managed Money' speculation in Comex silver contracts is nearly 3 times higher than the 1-year average and almost double its 5-year average.
 
However, speculative betting on silver – net of the Managed Money's bearish bets as a group – remains 1/3rd below the recent silver speculation peak of early March 2022, when the gold price set what was then a new record high and silver prices surged to $26 per ounce amid Western countries' moving to ban Russian exports following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
 
"Silver has a lot of catching up to do on the upside, and [last week's] technical breakout from a multi-year consolidation phase may well be the start of a long bull market," says one analyst quoted by MarketWatch.
 
Watch or listen to our Gold Market Reports on YouTube.
 
As in silver, speculators also raised their net bullish betting on Comex gold contracts by 12.9% on the latest weekly data from US regulator the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), taking it to the highest since July 2020.
 
But while silver's giant bullion-backed ETF the SLV also grew last week – needing its biggest weekly inflow of physical metal since early 2023 and reaching its largest holdings in over 2 months – the largest gold-backed exchange-traded funds continued to shrink as shareholders took profit and liquidated stock.
 
"Silver is a higher beta [volatility] commodity than gold," says German refining group Heraeus in its latest weekly report. "So if retail investors show more interest as ETF holdings rise, then it could outperform gold."
 
The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEArca: GLD) and the iShares gold ETF (NYSEArca: IAU) saw net investor outflows of 0.5% and 1.3% respectively last week, reaching their smallest sizes in nearly 1 month and over 4 years.
 
Despite those ongoing gold ETF liquidations, bullion priced in the UK Pound and the Euro today extended their record highs to £1861 and €2169 per Troy ounce before paring some gains.
 
Gold prices in Japanese Yen, Canadian Dollars, the Austrian Dollar and the Swiss Franc also reached all-time highs overnight Monday, while domestic gold prices in China – the precious metal's No.1 miner, importer, central-bank buyer and household consumer – set a 7th new daily benchmark record in a row at the Shanghai Gold Exchange as the SGE reopened from the Qingming festival holidays to fix at ¥553 per gram.
 
In March, China's central bank expanded its gold reserve by 5 tonnes in March to 2262 tonnes, making the 17th consecutive month of increase, according to the mining-industry's World Gold Council.
 
Chinese silver prices today rose to a new SGE benchmark record at ¥7110 per gram, also extending the precious metal's premium versus London prices to offer new imports an historically strong incentive.
 
"Industrial demand for silver is forecast to grow this year owing to the expectation that solar installations in China and other markets will maintain their pace," Heraeus says.
 
Silver industrial fabrication worldwide is forecast to rise by 4% in 2024 to a fresh record, according to the latest forecast published by the Washington-based Silver Institute of miners, refiners and other supply-chain players. 
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Atsuko Whitehouse is the Head of the Japanese Market at BullionVault and the Editor of Japanese GoldNews.

See all articles by Atsuko Whitehouse here.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...

Luxury and power Persia to Greece

An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault

BullionVault Ltd © 2024