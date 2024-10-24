GOLD BULLION rallied but missed setting a new record price for the 1st time in 7 sessions on Thursday as the USA called on its G7 partners to tighten precious metals sanctions against major-mining producer Russia while Moscow proposed a new bullion exchange to its BRICS partners at the group's 2024 summit.

The price of palladium spiked by almost 10% after Bloomberg reported the US Treasury asking other major Western powers to sanction supplies of the precious metal from Russia – source of 2/5ths of global mine output – as well as titanium, vital to the aeronautics industry, in action to try hurting the Kremlin's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia's Ministry of Finance meantime proposed " a mechanism for trading metals within the BRICS countries" with agreed "standards for the production and trade of bullion, accreditation of market participants [plus] clearing and auditing" – a role currently taken worldwide by London, UK.

Adding 6.4% for the day at this morning's London AM benchmark auction, the price of palladium then rose a further 2.7% in spot market trade to hit $1168 per Troy ounce – its highest since December last year.

Today's London 2pm benchmark palladium price put the precious metal almost 35% above August's 7-year low of $835.