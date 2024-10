GOLD BULLION rallied but missed setting a new record price for the 1st time in 7 sessions on Thursday as the USA called on its G7 partners to tighten precious metals sanctions against major-mining producer Russia while Moscow proposed a new bullion exchange to its BRICS partners at the group's 2024 summit.

The price of palladium spiked by almost 10% after Bloomberg reported the US Treasury asking other major Western powers to sanction supplies of the precious metal from Russia – source of 2/5ths of global mine output – as well as titanium, vital to the aeronautics industry, in action to try hurting the Kremlin's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia's Ministry of Finance meantime proposed " a mechanism for trading metals within the BRICS countries" with agreed "standards for the production and trade of bullion, accreditation of market participants [plus] clearing and auditing" – a role currently taken worldwide by London, UK.

Adding 6.4% for the day at this morning's London AM benchmark auction, the price of palladium then rose a further 2.7% in spot market trade to hit $1168 per Troy ounce – its highest since December last year.

Today's London 2pm benchmark palladium price put the precious metal almost 35% above August's 7-year low of $835.

"The transition to a more just world order is not proceeding smoothly," said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan, 700 kilometres east of Moscow, "retarded by forces accustomed to thinking and acting in the logic of dominating everything and everyone ."