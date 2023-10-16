Gold Prices Hold on to 3-week Highs, Traders Focus on Middle East Conflict

“Fresh short positions helped turbocharged the price response to Middle East tensions as it forced a significant amount of short covering,” said derivatives platform Saxo Bank's commodity strategist Ole Hansen.

Gold prices in the Japanese Yen also pared 0.7% of last week’s 5.7% gain to hit a fresh all-time high at ¥9297.

In contrast, gold prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange rose 1.4% to ¥462 per gram on Monday, which reduced a historic premium to London to $53 per ounce after wholesale bullion in the metal’s The No.1 consumer market eased the weekly average to $57 last week from the record incentive to new bullion imports at $83 before the week-long Golden Week festival

The Dollar index – a measure of the US currency's value versus its major peers – slipped slightly but remained near a one-week high with demand for the safe-haven currency, while Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields edged up to 4.7%, following a more than 8 basis point decline on Friday amid demand for the safety of bonds.

Oil prices steadied above $90 a barrel after climbing nearly 6% on Friday as investors priced in the possibility of a wider Middle East conflict.

The price for silver , primarily an industrial metal, which finds nearly 60% of its annual demand from industrial uses, edged lower 0.2% to $22.70 per ounce, after rising 3.9% last week.

European stocks remained calm as the STOXX 600 was up 0.2%, paring 1% drop last session, while US equity futures crept higher.

“The geopolitical tension in the Middle East remains the key focus of the market,” said an analyst

“It might seem calmer now, but if the war widens to include other parts of the area then that means more pressure on oil and more uncertainty for the market to cope with.”